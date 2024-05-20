Arne Slot has been confirmed as Liverpool's new manager. (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese admitted that they were reluctant to lose Arne Slot - but the sway of joining Liverpool proved too much.

Slot’s move to Liverpool to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat has been confirmed. The 45-year-old has signed a new three-year deal, subject to a work permit, with the Reds paying a compensation fee of £9.4 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot spent the past three years as Feyenoord supremo, winning the Eredivisie title last season and the KNVB Cup this campaign. He now has the challenge of filling the gargantuan void left by Klopp, who won seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League during his nine years as Liverpool boss and has become a club legend.

Te Kloese, speaking to Feyenoord’s official website, reflected on Slot’s time at De Kuip with ‘great pride’. And he insists that Liverpool are gaining ‘an exceptional professional’ and entertainment.

“As Feyenoord you don't like to let go of a trainer who has meant as much to the club as Arne,” te Kloese said. “At the same time, we understand very well that working at a club like Liverpool is a special and unique opportunity for him. With that in mind, we started the conversation to see if we could find a solution together and in the end, we succeeded.

“We can look back with pride and gratitude on the years when Arne was our head coach. Under his leadership and with a group of very good people around him, players have developed excellently, the public has been entertained with great football and, certainly not unimportant, great results have been achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad