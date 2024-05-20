Feyenoord general manager reveals two things that Liverpool fans can expect from Arne Slot
Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese admitted that they were reluctant to lose Arne Slot - but the sway of joining Liverpool proved too much.
Slot’s move to Liverpool to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat has been confirmed. The 45-year-old has signed a new three-year deal, subject to a work permit, with the Reds paying a compensation fee of £9.4 million.
Slot spent the past three years as Feyenoord supremo, winning the Eredivisie title last season and the KNVB Cup this campaign. He now has the challenge of filling the gargantuan void left by Klopp, who won seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League during his nine years as Liverpool boss and has become a club legend.
Te Kloese, speaking to Feyenoord’s official website, reflected on Slot’s time at De Kuip with ‘great pride’. And he insists that Liverpool are gaining ‘an exceptional professional’ and entertainment.
“As Feyenoord you don't like to let go of a trainer who has meant as much to the club as Arne,” te Kloese said. “At the same time, we understand very well that working at a club like Liverpool is a special and unique opportunity for him. With that in mind, we started the conversation to see if we could find a solution together and in the end, we succeeded.
“We can look back with pride and gratitude on the years when Arne was our head coach. Under his leadership and with a group of very good people around him, players have developed excellently, the public has been entertained with great football and, certainly not unimportant, great results have been achieved.
“Arne has unmistakably left his mark on Feyenoord, showing not only football-loving Netherlands but also beyond the borders what we as a club stand for and are capable of. Liverpool is gaining an exceptional professional.”
