How would the table look if the final few games were the same results as the reverse fixtures?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 10th May 2023, 14:32 BST

With just a few games left of the 2022/23 Premier League season, there’s plenty of drama still to unfold as the fates of teams at both ends of the table are yet to be decided.

At the top, Manchester City and Arsenal are still fighting for the right to be called champions and the race for the Champions League is also extremely close as Liverpool and Brighton look to push Manchester United and Newcastle all the way.

In terms of relegation, Leeds, Everton, Leicester and Southampton are all desperate to avoid the drop and there’s still time to turn their fortunes around - but time is running out.

For Liverpool, the fixture list is favourable for them as they hope to chase down Erik Ten Hag’s United, but the Red Devils also boast an advantageous final few games.

Everton’s 5-1 win over Brighton came at exactly the right time as teams around them faltered, but a visit from Manchester City comes next before a trip to Wolves and a home game against Bournemouth rounds off the season.

In light of the end of the season, we’ve predicted the final Premier League table based off the reverse results of their final fixtures to see who could end up where if the same results occur again.

1. Arsenal - 90 Points

Fixtures: Everton (D) Chelsea (W) Brighton (W) Brentford (L)

2. Manchester City - 89 Points

Fixtures: Leeds (W) Brighton (D) Leicester City (W) Chelsea (W)

3. Newcastle United - 75 Points

Fixtures: Wolves (W) Bournemouth (W) Chelsea (D) Fulham (W)

4. Manchester United - 73 Points

