The Alexander Isak saga is not over until the transfer window closes.

Liverpool have not given up on signing Alexander Isak but updates on his link to Anfield have gone quiet recently. As the summer deadline approaches, the Reds are running out of time to get a deal over the line.

Hugo Ekitike has hit the ground running with his new club, scoring the first goal of the season on his Premier League debut and potentially setting the tone for what’s still to come.

Liverpool are still in connection with Isak, though. The Reds had a £110 million bid rejected for him earlier this window but the embers of their interest are still burning, and could reignite in these final weeks.

Finance expert suggests Alexander Isak price

Finance expert and former Manchester City financial advisor Stefan Borson has dropped an interesting take on Liverpool’s link with Isak. Speaking to Football Insider, Borson has suggested the amount Liverpool could sign the Swede for and when the deal could be finalised.

“I guess we’ve got to a point now where I think probably most likely, if you were betting on it, you’d say Liverpool put forward a deal that’s sort of £125 million plus a load of add-ons, some easy and some not easy, and it gets done after the Newcastle vs Liverpool game and he joins Liverpool.

“But it just depends on the hardball that Newcastle want to play as an organisation as much as anything.”

Borson continued, admitting he feels Liverpool are ‘in a good position’ due to Isak’s approach to Newcastle. The 25-year-old has not been training with the club, nor did he feature in their first game of the season against Aston Villa.

David Ornstein also reported last week that Isak is ‘adamant’ he will not play for Newcastle again. This approach could ultimately sever his ties with the club and force a move in the end anyway.

Alexander Isak may have no way back at Newcastle

Newcastle have stood firm on their stance that Isak will not be sold unless an adequate replacement is signed this window. The club are currently linked with both Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, but interest in the pair has not progressed so far.

The Magpies have been snubbed of multiple transfer targets this window, including Ekitike. An overall difficult window could see them miss out on Jackson and Wissa as well but Borson still believes it is ‘most likely’ that Isak will still leave the club.

“It’s made it very difficult to reintegrate because of the stance that he’s taken, and the way Newcastle do not believe they can even play him right now,” he continued. “As I say, I think it’s most likely that he goes, but I don’t think it’s certain.”

As such a key player for the club, it will still take a hefty transfer fee to see Isak leave Newcastle. With Ekitike off the mark and time running out though, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will come back with another offer this late on.