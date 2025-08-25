The Alexander Isak transfer saga makes everyone involved look bad | Getty Images

Liverpool remain linked with Alexander Isak but time is running out to make another move this window.

Liverpool have just one week left to wrap up any lingering deals before the transfer window slams shut, and one name remains in heavy circulation in these final days — Alexander Isak.

The last major update on this rollercoaster of a transfer saga was Newcastle United’s official response to a bombshell statement from Isak. The striker took to social media to say his relationship with Newcastle ‘can’t continue’, as promises have been ‘broken’ and trust ‘lost’.

Newcastle released a follow-up, stating: “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.”

The club also stated that they ‘do not foresee’ the conditions of a summer sale being met.

Finance expert says it’s ‘most likely’ Isak will sign for Liverpool

While Isak continues to remain separate from the rest of his team, finance expert Stefan Borson says it’s ‘most likely’ that he will make the switch to Anfield this summer, but there is still a level of uncertainty.

“I still think the most likely scenario, and I’m only talking about likelihood, nobody can be certain as to how this is going to pan out, but I still think the most likely scenario is that he goes to Liverpool for the sorts of fee that we talked about before,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I still think that a very big transfer to Liverpool is the most likely as we sit here now because, ultimately, it’s going to be very, very hard to reintegrate the player next season given what’s come to pass.

“It’s going to take him a month to get fit probably because he’s broadly missed the entire pre-season. I do still think that’s the most likely, but it’s far from certain because it’s just going to be very difficult now given all the main targets that Newcastle have missed.”

How much Liverpool could offer for Alexander Isak

If Liverpool do lodge another bid for Isak, it will surely be their last attempt of the summer. With the window closing next week, another rejected offer will more than likely end the Reds’ summer pursuit.

Borson believes Liverpool could revisit with a mammoth £150 million package, which is what Newcastle were holding out for in the first place, according to multiple reports.

“I think that’s £125-135 million fixed, and then some add-ons of £15-25 million to take the package theoretically to say £150 million,” Borson explained. “But it’ll probably be half of the add-ons will require him to win the Ballon d’Or or for Liverpool to win the treble, something that’s very unlikely to occur. But if it does, they’ll kind of be happy to pay it.

“As I say, I still think it’s most likely he will go to Liverpool, but I’d only put it at slightly over 50 per cent. I think they may well just take a view that they’ll deal with the aftermath between now and January and look at it again in January.”