Liverpool injury news on Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, James Milner, Arthur Melo and Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool begin the defence of their FA Cup on Saturday when they welcome Wolves to Anfield.

The Reds claimed the silverware last season when defeating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

And with Jurgen Klopp’s side already out of the Premier League title race, along with the Carabao Cup, the historic competition is just one of two trophies they can still win this season.

Liverpool have endured a stuttering season and the 3-1 loss to Brentford earlier this week leaves them sixth in the table and in a battle to finish in the Champions League places.

But the FA Cup can prove somewhat of a distraction and Klopp will be eyeing a victory.

Ahead of the clash, here is the latest injury news at Anfield.

Virgil van Dij, left, and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool training.

Virgil van Dijk - hamstring The centre-back's issue he suffered in the 3-1 loss against Brentford is worse than Liverpool first feared. He was due to see a specalist on Wednesday. Potential return: N/A.

Roberto Firmino - calf The Brazil international has not played in any of Liverpool's four games since the season restarted. Klopp has said that Firmino's issue was not too serious. Potential return: Wolves, Saturday 7 January.

James Milner - hamstring The vice-captain has missed the past three games after coming off in the 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Man City. Klopp did expect Milner to only be absent for a couple of games. Potential return: Wolves, Saturday 7 January.