This Liverpool ace has been turning heads on the January transfer market.

Liverpool have a lot of spotlight on them right now as clubs are showing interest in signing some of their top players. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the main man in the headlines as the speculation over his potential move to Real Madrid rumbles on.

Mohamed Salah is also reportedly back on the radar of the Saudi Pro League, as Al-Hilal have reportedly reignited their interest in signing the Egyptian. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be showing interest in the winger as well, with his contract due to expire in just five months.

Jayden Danns is another player attracting heavy interest following his recent performances in red. The 19-year-old has been earmarked as a huge talent for the future amid his impressive trajectory at Anfield so far. Danns made his senior debut last season under Jurgen Klopp and scored twice in the FA Cup to mark his exciting rise.

Five clubs interested in Jayden Danns

With Danns still very much a rotational player at Liverpool, clubs are showing interest in offering him a place in their ranks on loan from the Premier League leaders. According to Football League World, five Championship teams have ‘joined the race’ to sign the striker this month on a short-term deal.

Hull City, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Oxford United have all been credited with interest in Danns as they look to bolster their squads for the second half of the season. Four of the five clubs are further down the second tier table but Blackburn are currently fighting for promotion and have a strong chance of competing in the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

FLW have also claimed that any potential move rests heavily on Liverpool’s stance towards Danns. The main condition is that the Reds are happy to see the teenager leave for the remainder of the season in order to secure regular playing time. Their stance on a short-term exit is ‘not yet decided’.

Arne Slot uncertain over Danns move

Arne Slot has handed two substitute appearances to Danns this season so far, once in the Carabao Cup and once in the FA Cup. During the latter clash, the forward came off the bench against Accrington Stanley and got himself on the scoresheet to add to the 4-0 win. His statement performance has gathered the interest from Championship clubs but Slot is unsure whether the club will send Danns off for a short-term move.

“I don’t know at the moment to be honest,” Slot said earlier this week when asked about a loan move for the recently turned 19-year-old. “But I think what I like most about him, and with most of the academy players, is the mentality they have. That’s a big compliment for him, but definitely also a big compliment to our youth academy. Because if you are a youngster and you come to the first team, sometimes you are used in a way that you might not expect.

“But he will always, like the other academy players, give all he has. James McConnell is also a perfect example of that. If that is your mentality, you can definitely get the most of your potential. That is what’s going to happen with him. What that potential is, that probably needs some time to find out if he in the end will be a starter for us. But that he will have a very good career because of his mentality, I’m very sure of.”

Danns is quickly establishing himself a favourite among the Liverpool supporters, who are holding out to see more of the exciting young attacker. A recent instalment of BBC Sport’s Fan’s Voice column ruled in favour of handing more playing chances to Danns over the divisive Darwin Núñez.

“It is about time Arne Slot seriously considers selecting Danns ahead of Nunez, who has had enough chances to prove himself as a proper Liverpool number nine,” the opinion piece reads. “Danns is confident, composed and just looks a much better finisher than the Uruguayan. Really, Liverpool need a new number nine and to sell Nunez to the highest bidder — but until then, Danns deserves opportunities.”