Liverpool have three players walking a disciplinary tightrope as they face West Ham United in the Premier League.

There is scant chance that Arne Slot will be looking beyond West Ham United. The Liverpool head coach is very much focused on one fixture at a time, especially in the Premier League.

Slot is wary of the quality that every team in the English top flight possesses. The Dutchman knows that it is much more competitive than the Eredivisie in his homeland. While West Ham have endured a difficult season so far, they have players who are still more than capable of hurting Liverpool including Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Crysencio Summerville. The Reds are top of the table, 12 places and 19 points above the Hammers, but a difficult challenge at the London Stadium is in store.

Yet Kopites will have one eye on Liverpool’s next game, which is against bitter Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday 5 January. The Red Devils are enduring a woeful season and are 14th in the table. Reds supporters would relish compounding United’s misery at the same time as taking a step closer to being crowned champions.

The Reds will want as many troops available for the United clash - and the rest of January. Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) have been absent for a month and Slot is unsure if either will be back against Ruben Amorim’s outfit. “They will not be back for West Ham United, but then there is a week in between [before the game against Manchester United] so let’s see how close they are then,” said Slot.

“It’s difficult for me to tell you at this moment because they don’t train with the group yet, but hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation. And then again, Ibou has been out then for five or six weeks maybe, Conor just as long I think, the same amount.

“And also for them, they are in competition with players that are completely fit and doing really well, so I have to make the right judgement the moment they are back with the team.”

But there could be three more players who Liverpool are without against United. Trio Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are all on four Premier League bookings. Rules state any players that pick up five yellow cards in their team’s opening 19 fixtures must serve a one-game ban. That is something that has been enforced on Dominik Szoboszlai after he was cautioned for the fifth time in the 3-1 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day. Konate is on four bookings so he could have to serve a ban if he is back to face Man Utd and is yellow carded.