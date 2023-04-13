Liverpool were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre yesterday as they prepare to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Reds travel to Elland Road on Monday evening aiming for a first win in five Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's side had a tough run of fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, which has left them in eighth spot and 12 points outside the Champions League spots.

With nine games to go, a top-four finish is highly unlikely although confidence has to be taken from how Liverpool fought back from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal last time out.

Ahead of the trip to relegation-threatened Leeds, the Reds uploaded photos from a recent training session.

Luis Diaz is on track to return to the squad for the first time in six months following a devastating knee injury. He was spotted alongside 28 of his other team-mates at the club's Kirkby base. Diaz has been back in training for around two weeks and was due to step up to full sessions this week.

However, it appears that Keita may again be unavailable. The midfielder suffered a muscle injury on international duty with Guinea last month. Keita has missed the previous three matches. Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are both ruled out for the remainder of the season.

And there was no Alisson Becker or James Milner spotted with the main group. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the duo have issues heading into the Leeds clash. Goalkeeper Alisson has been ever present in the Premier League this season while midfielder Milner was on the bench against Arsenal.