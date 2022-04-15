Jurgen Klopp will have to omit four outfield players and a goalkeeper if Diogo Jota is fit enough to feature.

Liverpool are preparing for their second trip to Wembley this season when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday (15.30).

Indeed, the trip to the national stadium proved fruitful for Jurgen Klopp’s side when they last visited in February.

The Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties after a rip-roaring 0-0 draw following extra-time.

It was the first time Klopp got his hands on a domestic cup competition as Anfield boss.

And having guided Liverpool to Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup glory, the FA Cup is the only major trophy that eludes the German.

Klopp now faces a Man City side who he knows all about.

Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s side are yet again scrapping it out for the Premier League title. A point still separates the pair after they shared a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

The Reds head into the latest encounter with City after eking past Benfica to book their spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Klopp was afforded the opportunity to hand rests to key men such as Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

There is some concern about the availability of Diogo Jota against City.

He suffered a knock in the Benfica clash but there is optimism the Portugal international will be fit enough to feature.

If that is the case then Klopp will have a fully-fit squad for a fourth successive game.

Therefore, it will mean that he has disappointing news to again deliver.

The Liverpool boss will have to tell four of his outfield players that they'll be surplus to requirements - along with third-choice goalkeeper Adrian.

The Champions League permits 12 substitutes on the bench and it was the Japan international who was not called on.

Minamino has scored three goals in four FA Cup appearances this season - but that may not be enough for him to be involved in the semi-final.

It was Divock Origi who replaced Minamino on the bench against Benfica, having been left out of the squad for the 3-1 first-leg win at the Estadio da Luz.

In fact, Origi made a late substitute appearance at Anfield - which was his first outing for 10 Liverpool games.

Yet the striker - who's heavily been linked with a summer switch to AC Milan - is likely to find himself back on the periphery given Klopp will have Salah, Mane, Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino as attacking options.

Jurgen Klopp talks to Liverpool striker Divock Origi. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott were the unlucky pair who joined Minamino and Origi on the sidelines for last week’s game at City.

Neither has played for the Reds since the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the previous round of the FA Cup.

They were involved in the Carabao Cup final, though.

Elliott took the place of Thiago Alcantara, who was injured in the warm-up, on the bench.

Having not originally been in the squad, the youngster came on to score in the epic 11-10 shootout win.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, was an unused substitute.

For that victory, it was Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones who had to watch the game from the Wembley stands along with the injured Firmino.