Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea at Anfield.

Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool have injury issues heading into Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The Reds will already be without Alisson Becker, who is sidelined for the next six weeks with a hamstring issue, while Harvey Elliott continues his comeback from a fractured foot.

But as Liverpool aim to stay at the top of the table, and face their sternest test yet against fourth-placed Chelsea, there could be other players unavailable. Federico Chiesa missed the Reds’ previous two games with an issue before the international break and Slot did not confirm if the winger was again available at his pre-match press conference.

However, the Reds head coach confessed that there are other concerns and a roll call was required after every player reported back from international duty yesterday. Kostas Tsimikas was absent for Greece’s 2-1 win over England and then featured for just eight minutes in a 2-0 triumph against the Republic of Ireland.

Alexis Mac Allister did miss one game for Argentina but was back for their -0 thrashing of Bolivia. Yet the midfielder was not spotted in yesterday’s training session although Wataru Endo, who could not feature in Japan’s 1-1 draw against Australia because of illness, was involved.

Head coach Slot said: “Now we’ve got quite some issues from players coming back from the national teams, and we can only judge that perfectly today because today is the first time that they are all in and the first time that they are all training together again. So, let’s see after the session where everybody is.

“Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] missed one game [for Argentina], he played the second one. Kostas [Tsimikas] missed out in the first game against England so I can name them all but we’ve got a few issues going on and let’s wait and see where we are after today. [Wataru] Endo as well was also sick.”

Should all five of the aforementioned members of the Liverpool squad be absent then Slot will have 19 senior players. That includes Tyler Morton, who has yet to be named on the bench in the Premier League this campaign. And to name his full quote of nine substitutes, the Reds chief may call-up Trey Nyoni to his set-up. The 17-year-old midfielder is highly regarded, having trained with Slot’s troops regularly including yesterday. Nyoni was in reserve for a 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League earlier this month.