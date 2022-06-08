The likes of Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest could be hoping to sign a goalkeeper during the summer transfer window and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher on loan could be the answer.

Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted he will hold talks with Liverpool about what the future holds for him.

The goalkeeper is highly regarded by manager Jurgen Klopp and has made hurtling progress since first arriving as a teenager from Ringmahon Rangers in his native Cork seven years ago.

Kelleher proved to be the Reds’ Carabao Cup final hero in their defeat of Chelsea at Wembley in February.

He made a string of fine saves before scoring what would prove to be the match-winning penalty in the 11-10 shootout victory.

But at a crucial juncture of his career, the 23-year-old will be wondering when he’ll soon start playing regular football.

Kelleher made just eight appearances in the 2021-22 season and is firmly behind Alisson Becker in the Anfield pecking order.

Speaking while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, he said: “I’m not sure on what’s happening yet. I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens.

“I’m not sure yet. Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

Kelleher is under contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026 so a loan departure could be the most likely if he is to lead.

With that in mind, we take a look at the Premier League and Championship teams who may be on the hunt for a new keeper.

Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates Liverpool’s Carabao Cup triumph with Alisson Becker, right, and Adrian, left. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United

All eyes are on the Magpies as they prepare for their first summer transfer window since the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

But judging by how Eddie Howe recruited in January, he may look to be astute once again.

Martin Dubravka has been No.1, with Karl Darlow as back-up.

But Newcastle may seek an upgrade on Dubravka.

Indeed, they may want to sign a keeper on a permanent deal given their plan to progress as a club.

A move for Manchester United's Dean Henderson is reportedly not on the cards, as per The Telegraph, while Porto's Diogo Costa has been linked.

A sizeable bid could tempt Liverpool if Newcastle were interested in Kelleher.

But if a loan switch did suit all parties, that also could be worth exploring.

Nottingham Forest

Forest are preparing for life in the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

To avoid immediate relegation, they'll require a solid shot-stopper between the posts.

Brice Samba has reportedly told Forest he wants to play no part in their Premier League return, though, and wants to leave with a year left on his contract.

It's been claimed that Nick Pope could join Steve Cooper's side after Burnley were demoted.

However, if the England international cannot be recruited then Kelleher could be an interesting alternative.

Klopp is an admirer of the job Cooper has carried out at the City Ground, singling him out for praise after being awarded LMA Manager of the Year.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp chats with Nottingham Forest counterpart Steve Cooper. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Burnley

If Pope does leave Turf Moor then there may be a berth available.

Bailey Peacock-Farrel spent last season at League One Sheffield Wednesday, while Wayne Hennessey is now 35.

Indeed, a major rebuild is required at Burnley after their relegation. The sacking of long-time manager Sean Dyche failed to pay off.

Vincent Kompany is reportedly closing in on taking over in the Clarets hot seat.

That sort of managerial appointment could be enough to persuade the Liverpool hierarchy that Burnley is the right destination for Kelleher to enhance his promising progress.

Preston North End

The Lilywhites have had a Premier League keeper on loan for the past 18 months in Daniel Iversen.

But should they not be able to prise the Dane to Deepdale, Kelleher could be the answer, having been linked previously.

Preston seemingly have a cordial relationship with Liverpool. Sepp van den Berg indeed spent the past one-and-a-half seasons on loan where he was a regular starter.

What's more, manager Ryan Lowe was in the Reds' academy as a teenager and maintains a good relationship with Kop icon Steven Gerrard.

Sepp van den Berg in action for Preston against parent club Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder will undoubtedly be plotting a promotion challenge at the Riverside Stadium after finishing just one spot outside the play-offs in 2021-22.

Boro have two keepers already under contract in Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, but neither could retain the spot regularly.

That would suggest that Wilder may be on the lookout for someone who will play week in, week out.

Iversen and Newcastle's Darlow are reported targets.