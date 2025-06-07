Florian Wirtz is edging closer to a Liverpool transfer | Getty Images

Liverpool are edging closer to a blockbuster deal for Florian Wirtz, according to new information.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Florian Wirtz to Liverpool saga continues, a new update has landed. The Premier League champions continue to thrash out talks with Bayer Leverkusen as they push to land what will be a club record transfer if all goes to plan.

The Reds wasted no time tying up a deal for Jeremie Frimpong and Wirtz is the next target on their impressive wish list. Arne Slot is looking to put his stamp on this team over the summer, ready for a strong title-defending season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s pursuit of Wirtz is one of the most discussed topics in world football right now and according to Florian Plettenberg, a deal is nearing completion.

What is the latest on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool?

According to the Sky reporter, Leverkusen and Liverpool are entering the final stages of discussions for the transfer of Wirtz.

Taking to social media, Plettenberg wrote: “Leverkusen and Liverpool are negotiating the final details of a deal for Florian Wirtz! A full agreement is close after a new, third offer was submitted – as revealed. The total package, including bonuses, is expected to reach up to €150m. The medical could take place next week!”

Liverpool recorded their highest transfer fee when they signed Darwin Nunez on an £85 million agreement in 2022. However, not all of the cash was paid up front and not all agreed add-ons have been met, with him in line to be sold on this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing of Wirtz, should it come to fruition, would blow the Nunez figures out of the water. With his transfer package set to rise to the quoted €150 million (£126m), the German international would become Anfield’s most expensive signing by a long way.

Many have speculated over the role Wirtz will play at Liverpool, with the suggestion that he could become the new Roberto Firmino by operating in the false nine role the Brazilian adopted so well.

Liverpool transfer latest

As well as their push for Wirtz, Liverpool are also looking to strengthen other areas on the pitch. Milos Kerkez is another leading transfer target on the radar as Slot looks to implement significant changes to this inherited squad.

Speculation has risen rapidly following reports that Kerkez has left the Hungarian international camp due to ‘private reasons’ and will not feature in the squad for their upcoming game against Azerbaijan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back is expected to challenge and more than likely overtake Andy Robertson if he does move to Anfield. Robertson has addressed the possibility of Kerkez joining the club and admitted he is not thinking about who could be joining, or who he could be competing against.

“We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done. But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself, I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward,” he told BBC Sport Scotland.

In other news, 5-cap Premier League flyer ranks Man Utd flop ahead of Virgil van Dijk in best of list