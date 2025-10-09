Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz of Liverpool during a pre-season training session at AXA Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz has struggled to make an impact after his record transfer, however, he is doing all he can to be a success at Liverpool.

Florian Wirtz was signed early enough in the transfer window by Liverpool so that he could take part in a full pre-season.

The thought process is that this means new players can get up to speed quickly, adapt to their new teammates, settle into a new environment and show what they are capable of when the competitive action starts. For Wirtz, as it has for Liverpool, things haven’t quite gone according to plan though.

Florian Wirtz goes the extra mile to make Liverpool impact

Even when results were positive, there was a feeling that all they were doing was glossing over performances that needed to improve and late goals against Chelsea and Crystal Palace evened up the Reds’ own from earlier fixtures.

Despite being fully fit, the 22-year old German was dropped for the visit to Stamford Bridge as Arne Slot looked for some stability. Instead, Wirtz is now looking to find form on international duty with Bild reporting some positive news for Liverpool fans.

Wirtz might be a playmaker and a mercurial talent, however, he has never been shy of hard work and of doing extra sessions to improve his game and the German media outlet has reported that he has been doing exactly this, both on the training pitch, and in the gym, to help him adapt to the Premier League.

Wirtz has created more chances than any other player in England across all competitions so far and it is only a matter of time before it clicks, against Galatasaray, his highlight reel in the cold light of day saw a performance that deserved better than those around him produced.

What are they saying in Germany about Wirtz?

If there are doubts in England, there certainly isn’t any in his homeland with a mixture of pundits and players all backing Wirtz to come good via Bild.

David Baum, Germany’s left-back: "The boy is hardworking and shows energy on and off the pitch. He was once again one of the longest players on the pitch today. We believe in the boy, we're building him up here. But he knows what he's capable of."

Rudi Voller: "Florian shouldn't let himself get carried away. I have no concerns about that: He'll show the English what he's made of. Almost every professional has phases like that. I have no doubt that with his class, he'll make the breakthrough."

Philip Lahm: "I'm not worried at all about Florian Wirtz. He's such an outstanding, brilliant footballer who simply makes his teammates better. When you move to another league, it's not so easy to find your feet right away.”