Liverpool have started the transfer window strongly but are they doing enough to convince AI that they can retain the title?

Liverpool enjoyed something of a procession on their way to the Premier League title, not that the long-term eventuality was celebrated any less when it was confirmed.

Expectations weren’t exactly low, however, a quiet transfer window in the summer of 2024 saw Arne Slot left to work with the tools that he had – a good workman, as the saying goes, never blames his tools though and the Reds boss did just fine with what he had.

Already, 2025 looks like being an entirely different story as Liverpool spend more than they have for some time on players like Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, but it is the blockbuster signing of Florian Wirtz that could be most transformative.

Adding the Bundelsiga’s best player and one of Europe’s finest to a title winning team doesn’t guarantee success even if AI has predicted that the good times could keep on coming for the Anfield faithful.

Football is unpredictable, look at Leicester City or even last season, as examples of when the bookies get it wrong. Next season though, Liverpool start as favourites according to AI.

AI predicts Premier League table for 2025/26 after Liverpool confirm Florian Wirtz

We asked Grok to predict the Premier League table, and this is what they came up with.....

1. Liverpool – A repeat of the 2024/25 title success is secured by Slot, this time with more of his own players and Wirtz leading the charge.

2. Arsenal – Grok reckons that Alexander Isak is signed to solve their No.9 issue, however, this still isn’t enough to catch the reds.

3. Tottenham Hotspur – Spurs sign Eberechi Eze and soar up the table with their high pressing, high intensity style of play. One small catch, Grok thinks that Ange Postecoglu is still in charge of the Europa League champions.

4. Man City – The exit of Kevin de Bruyne hits them hard with Pep Guardiloa struggling to get consistency out of so many new signings in 2025.

5. Chelsea – A similar season for the Europa Conference League winners as Enzo Maresca battles with post Club World Cup participation fatigue.

6. Man Utd – Ruben Amorim sees new additions Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres make a difference and the Portuguese boss continues the rebuild at Old Trafford.

7. Newcastle – Another consistent season for Eddie Howe but the ceiling doesn’t seem to lift for a side hamstrung by PSR despite the wealth of their owners. Selling Isak came at a cost.

8. Aston Villa – Grok predicts that there isn’t much between the teams from 4th to 8th once again and it is Villa that loses out due to having to make PSR related sales.

9. Brighton – Still punching above their weight, they are the best of the rest in terms of the gap to the bigger teams in the league. Never threatened by relegation.

10. West Ham – Stability is achieved even if the lofty ambitions under David Moyes don’t get repeated, like Brighton, they plod along quite happily in mid-table.

Shock relegation as AI predicts who will go down

11. Nottingham Forest – A repeat of 2024/25 was always going to be near impossible and the exertions of European football takes its toll on a squad that doesn’t yet have the required depth to compete on all fronts.

12. Everton – New stadium, same mid-table obscurity for the Toffees whose lack of finances to rebuild a squad decimated by a summer exodus sees them struggle to keep up with the European places.

13. Crystal Palace – As with Forest, they aren’t quite ready for Europe in terms of depth and as a result, their key players aren’t quite as sharp as they were last season.

14. Bournemouth – Safe again, but teams have started to suss them out and they aren’t quite able to compete with the teams in the European places again.

15. Burnley – Scott Parker’s defensive shape in the Championship doesn’t produce many goals but what it does do is make them hard to beat and they just manage to stay up.

16. Leeds Utd – The 49ers Enterprises put their hands in their pockets and it is just enough to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

17. Wolves – It feels like a matter of time before they are relegated as bigger clubs circle for their best players.

18. Sunderland – The loss of Jobe Bellingham is a sore one and Newcastle fans have something to celebrate despite their own team’s failings.

19. Fulham – No marquee signing means that Marco Silva needs to work with what he’s got and relegation is a very real possibility in 2024/25.

20. Brentford – Grok suggests that the uncertainty over losing their best players and Thomas Frank could see them plummet and suffer a shock relegation.