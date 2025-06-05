Florian Wirtz. . (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Florian Wirtz will be a blockbuster signing for Liverpool but where is Arne Slot going to play him?

Florian Wirtz is edging closer to being a Liverpool player with only the finer details to be hurdled as Arne Slot gets rewarded for winning the Premier League title.

It would have been easy to put a hold on transfers until other players were moved out, however, a £200m transfer budget could be spent before the Reds need to think about player exits. Alongside Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong has been signed and a deal for Milos Kerkez is imminent, according to reports.

Wirtz will bring creativity to Anfield as well as a potential British record transfer fee with the big question being – where will the playmaker fit into Slot’s system.

Where will Florian Wirtz fit into Liverpool’s team?

Speaking on The Athletic FC’s podcast, Liverpool correspondent James Pearce thinks that Slot could build the attack around the 22-year old Germany international: “It's going to be fascinating to see where Arne Slot thinks he's best utilised. I think similar to the Frimpong one in terms of a player who's versatile. I think that's another asset that really appeals to Liverpool with Wirtz.

“We've seen him play out wide previously, haven't we? Predominantly this season as a 10 or as a false 9. I think most likely as a 10, which we're going to see the evolution of Arna Slot's team, I think, going into next season.

“Because again, that was an area where Dominik Szoboszlai was mainly used there, Curtis Jones a little bit. But I thought it was interesting back end of the season, Arne Slot talking about wanting to add new weapons to his Liverpool team. And I don't think it gets much more exciting than if they can get this one over the line for Wirtz.

“Because he's the gem of German football, isn't he? 22. I think as well, although it's a huge investment from Liverpool, I think he's already achieved so much in the game, yet you feel that he's got potential to go even further.

“And because he is still so young, such an incredible talent. You know, I think that is why this deal has got the fan base so energised.”

Wirtz is the perfect signing for Arne Slot’s system

One of the main reasons why Liverpool costed to the league title was their ability to improvise, adapt, and overcome. Slot arrived on Merseyside as a pragmatist and very rarely got his game plan wrong. If anything, the first leg against Paris Saint Germain might be the only one that he would want back.

Given PSG’s dismantling of Inter Milan though, it might not have made any difference anyway. Wirtz is tailor made for Slot. Capable of playing anywhere behind a striker or as an unorthodox No.9, the Reds boss will love being able to change tactics without having to make substitutions.

Slot is being heavily backed this summer, now he has to up his game too and make good use of the resources he is being provided with. However, as suggested above his arrival could force the likes of Jones and Szoboszlai out of the team.