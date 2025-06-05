Liverpool are close to smashing the Premier League transfer record

Liverpool are edging closer to the blockbuster club-record signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.

Talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Leverkusen, with the 2024 Bundesliga winners reportedly seeking a figure of around £126m for their star-man, which would break the British transfer record currently held by Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool’s most recent offer for Wirtz was reported to be at around £109m but there’s a feeling of confidence inside Anfield that an agreement will be reached in the near future.

German international Wirtz was the subject of interest from Manchester City earlier in the transfer window but they ultimately backed out of the deal due to the 22-year-old’s price tag.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich also expressed a strong interest in Wirtz but it’s widely reported that the midfielder preferred a move to the English champions as he aims to test himself in a new division.

Florian Wirtz staggering Liverpool earnings revealed

German outlet Bild understands Florian Wirtz has been offered between £16.83m and £18.51m per season at Anfield.

This could potentially make him the second highest earner at the club with similar earnings to that of Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, but the outlet adds that bonuses included in his contract make it hard to determine if he’s the third or second highest paid player at the club behind Salah.

Bild claim that Wirtz could have earned more had he opted to join Bayern Munich, but the attacking midfielder decided against remaining in Germany.

In a past interview with Sports Illustrated, Wirtz claimed that he would make sure that money is not the defining factor around his decisions and claims the sporting perspective is the most important factor.

He said: “Of course, you should make sure you get a good contract. But for me, the sporting perspective is much more important than the money.

“And I think my parents would be angry if I were too fixated on money. After I moved to Leverkusen at 16, my parents managed my salary and sent me 150 euros (£126) a month. That shaped me. It was important to my parents that I didn't do anything stupid with my salary.”

Where will Florian Wirtz fit in at Liverpool?

Florian Wirtz is primarily a central attacking midfielder, although he has on occasion, played as a left-sided winger or as a false nine.

Wirtz is blessed with exceptional vision, creativity, technique and an eye for goal, making him a similar player in many ways to what Kevin de Bruyne was like when Manchester City first signed him from Wolfsburg.

With this in mind, it’s likely Wirtz would feature in Arne Slot’s preferred 4-3-3 formation as an advanced midfielder in front of Ryan Gravenberch will potentially dislodging either Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szboszlai in the starting line-up.

However, there is also potential for Wirtz to occasionally play in the false nine position alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz to provide a creative outlet to two attackers that are blessed with the speed and awareness to get in behind defences and cause problems with their forward runs.