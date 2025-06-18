Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen applauds during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at MEWA Arena on May 17, 2025 in Mainz, Germany. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are confident of securing a deal for Florian Wirtz, but what number could the playmaker wear?

Liverpool appear to be edging closer to a deal for Florian Wirtz with the details of the German playmaker’s proposed move from Bayer Leverkusen being ironed out.

There’s no doubt that Wirtz is the top target given how quickly Liverpool have moved to sign the former Bundesliga player of the season.

What number could Florian Wirtz wear for Liverpool?

Should Liverpool manage to win the race for Wirtz the 22-year old will have a decision to make about what number to wear on his back Wirtz wears the No.10 shirt for Leverkusen, however, that number is currently held by Alexis Mac Allister.

To make matters worse, the number that he previously wore has been jinxed by its last owner. If Wirtz wants to go back to an old number he might be tempted to take the No.27 shirt that Darwin Nunez struggled with before moving to number nine.

The alternative is waiting for potential exits and taking one of a player who leaves. The bigger picture is that Arne Slot won’t be in the slightest bit interested what adorns the back of Wirtz’s shirt as long as the jewel in Liverpool’s transfer crown makes the switch from the Bundesliga.

What Wirtz thinks is the “most important pass” as numbers speak for themselves

Despite playing nearly 200 games for Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz will still have room to develop under Slot. There will be tactical adaptations that the 29-times capped Germany international will have to make, but he is in the right place to do it.

In 197 games, Wirtz has 122 goal contributions, incredible numbers considering he could have more than 10 years at the top of the game still to play and is yet to hit his peak. As a teenager, he knew exactly what he needed to work on and how to become the difference maker that could now break records: "I think I need to work on the final ball. It's the most important pass in football: the pass that leads up to the shot on goal,” Wirtz told Leverkusen’s media team.

“But, at the end of the day, because it's only possible in competitive conditions with all the pressure it's also difficult to work on it. I think you get a better feeling for how to play balls in the end through increasing experience. That's a detail that I can improve on at my level of the game."

The hard work has clearly paid off with Wirtz becoming one of the most sought-after playmakers in the game. Having Xabi Alonso as a mentor would have helped his game and it could be Liverpool that are set to benefit from their former midfielder’s efforts on the training pitch. The scary thing is, if Wirtz isn’t the finished article, Premier League defences could be in for a rough ride over the next few years.