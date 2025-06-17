Liverpool fans would like to see the club sign a new striker this summer and reports suggest that one has come on the market.

It’s shaping up to be a summer that Kopites are relishing so far.

There will scarcely be a disgruntled supporter. Liverpool fans can only be delighted with the business conducted so far. Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili are already through the door. Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez look set to follow. The Premier League champions are sending a clear message to their rivals that the silverware will not be relinquished easily.

But the centre-forward position remains a concern for some. It was quite a feat that Liverpool won the title without a proper marksman leading their line. Darwin Nunez endured another stuttering campaign and started just eight league games. Evidently, he did not fit into Slot’s plans and it’s difficult to see that changing. After three years on Merseyside, most would concur a departure would suit all parties. It’s a rare blot in Liverpool’s impressive transfer copybook over recent years.

Diogo Jota has proven a hit since his surprise arrival from Wolves five years ago. But a chief theme of his time at Liverpool - alongside his undeniable deadly finishing - has been his inability to stay fit.

As a result, Slot turned to Luis Diaz to spearhead the attack for large periods. The Colombia international did well as a false number nine, with the highlight a hat-trick in a 4-0 romp over a Leverkusen side that featured Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong in the Champions League. But Diaz is better suited to operating in his favoured role on the left flank.

Plenty of fans have clamoured for Liverpool to bring in a striker. That will not have changed despite Wirtz’s impending arrival. For example, Arsenal have suffered without having an out-and-out goalscorer and the Reds do not want to fall into that trap.

Had Newcastle United failed to qualify for the Champions League then Alexander Isak may well have been more of a realistic options. But the Magpies will be reluctant to sell the Swede, who is valued in excess of £120 million.

In truth, it feels like Liverpool may have to take somewhat of a calculated gamble if they are to improve up front. Hugo Ekitike is another on the radar after firing 22 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have also been linked. All three do not have Premier League experience. Roberto Firmino was the same when he signed from Hoffenheim in 2015. However, Michael Edwards was certain that Firmino would be a hit and he was a priority at the start of the window.

The striker market is difficult to navigate. There are fewer options around, with most teams only playing with one frontman. But there could be an opportunity that Liverpool could look to exploit.

When it comes to mercurial talents, few surpass Jhon Duran. During the first half of last season, he was in barnstorming form for Aston Villa as he fired 12 goals in 29 outings - including the winner in a famous victory over Bayern Munich. It came as a surprise that Villa allowed Duran to leave in January. Villa seemingly required a sale to meet profit and sustainability rules, and sold Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for a reported £64 million. Given he was aged 21, the decision from a playing perspective raised eyebrows.

It’s scarcely a surprise that Duran has been prolific in the Gulf state as he found the net 12 times in 18 outings. But reports suggest that the Colombian is unsettled in Saudi and failed to adapt. Outlet Al-Riyadh claims that Duran’s move to the Middle East has ‘affected his mental state and technical stability’. It’s suggested that Al-Nassr would be open to loaning Duran and there are clubs that have ‘expressed a willingness’ to sign him.

Duran has shown his quality in the Premier League, while he would have the chance to link up with his international team-mate Luis Diaz, as well as fellow South Americans, Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson Becker. Certainly, Diaz holds Duran in high regard as he told ESPN last season: “From day one that I met him, that I dealt with him and that I saw him play, I already knew the conditions and qualities he had, first I said [if] this boy if he sets his mind to it can become very big, he can become history in the role he has, he can be the best striker, good that he’s living a great moment, that he’s doing well, that he’s shining in a super spectacular league.”

Perhaps if Liverpool are unconvinced that the likes of Ekitike and Sesko are not ready then Duran could be a short-term solution. It would give the Reds another year to plan for filling the void. Maybe in 2026, Newcastle will no longer be in the Champions League and Isak does not signed a new deal, which will make him more of a possibility. Or Ekitike/ Sesko remain in Germany and continue their development to become more attractive options.

But if Duran did thrive, he could well be the solution on a permanent basis. It could be something for Liverpool to consider if he is indeed on the market.