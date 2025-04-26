Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are set to have a busy summer transfer window and Jamie Carragher has named his ideal signings.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool should find an upgrade for Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

The Reds are set for a fairly busy transfer window despite being on the verge of winning the Premier League title. Liverpool will need to strengthen to ensure that they continue to challenge for silverware under Arne Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A striker is expected to be high on Liverpool’s list. Darwin Nunez has endured struggles yet again despite being at Anfield for three seasons. A potential switch to Saudi Arabia has been mooted for the Uruguay international, who has netted only seven goals in all competitions this term. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has had injury issues yet again. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has been out of sorts since recovering from his issues.

Left-back is likely to also be bolstered, with the Reds seeking a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is one player on the radar given his impressive performances.

But Carragher would also like to see the No.10 position to be improved. Szoboszlai has largely featured in the role throughout the campaign ahead of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. The Hungary international has hit five goals and recorded three assists in 31 league games this term.

However, Carragher believes those numbers are not enough compared to the players of Liverpool’s rivals who operate in attacking midfield. Speaking on The Overlap: Stick to Football, the Liverpool legend said: “I think [with] Szoboszlai, Liverpool can improve that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know he’s a completely different player, he’s got great energy, but when you think what Arsenal have got in [Martin] Odegaard, what Man City had in [Kevin] De Bruyne in the past, Chelsea have got Cole Palmer.

“Someone who’s going to get you close to 15, 20 goals a season from that position. I think three positions [to sign that would go] straight in the team – left-back, attacking midfield, centre-forward – and then the other positions – left wing, central midfield and centre-back – they could be players who are really pushing.”

Szoboszlai’s energy and pressing is a reason why he is favoured by head coach Slot. Signed for £60 million from RB Leipzig in June 2023, he was also used heavily by Jurgen Klopp last campaign.

Speaking on his remit in Liverpool’s team, Szoboszlai recently told Sky Sports: “[I play] a free role as an attacking part, but I have to cover a lot for my right side. I’m doing that also for Mo, for the team, for everyone. I’m just happy to help the team and that’s my role.

“Sometimes I feel tired, sometimes I feel like if I wouldn’t have done that I would have more energy for attacking, but as long as the team is happy, then I think every individual is happy.”