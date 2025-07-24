Liverpool have been linked with signing Marc Guehi but they should look at a player that Crystal Palace are keen on.

There is a sentiment that Hugo Ekitike's Anfield arrival will not be the last this summer.

In truth, Liverpool cannot afford to complete their business at this stage. While the squad that the Reds are assembling is impressive and will send a clear message to their rivals, it is not bulletproof.

If Liverpool have designs on defending the Premier League title and challenging for the Champions League. Arne Slot will also have ambitions of claiming a domestic trophy, having meekly lost the Carabao Cup final in his maiden season.

Most positions are covered. There is depth in most areas. But central defence is the one niggle concern that supporters may have.

It's not to say they are worrying over Liverpool's options. Far from it. They possess arguably the best centre-back in the world, Virgil van Dijk. Ibrahima Konate was the Reds captain's partner for the majority of the Premier League title triumph. It was Joe Gomez who was deployed alongside van Dijk when Liverpool claimed the English championship in 2020.

However, most would concur that a minimum of four centre-halves are needed to be successful on all fronts to cover injuries and for rotation purposes. Konate and Gomez both spent time injured last season.

As things stand, the ever-reliable Wataru Endo can operate in the rearguard. Andy Robertson is capable of doing a job. But Slot will feel much more at ease if he brings in another out-and-out centre-half to replace Jarell Quansah, who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million.

Guehi eyed

Marc Guehi is the name that would be at the top of plenty of fans' wish list. It's easy to see why. Guehi has just entered his peak years aged 25. He has Premier League experience in abundance, having played more than 100 times for Crystal Palace and captained them to FA Cup glory for the first time last season.

With a year left on his Selhurst Park deal, it makes sense. But Palace can be difficult when it comes to negotiations. They would not allow Guehi to join Newcastle United last summer after a reported bid of £65 million was tabled. Tottenham Hotspur are said to have offered £70 million in January and there are rumours they’re again interested.

It's also suggested that Palace won't sell until they sign a replacement. The name that is most heavily linked with Ousmane Diomande. The Ivory Coast international has helped Sporting CP claim back-to-back Portuguese titles. In the 2024-25 campaign, he made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.

Palace have an outstanding recent record of developing players. In recent years, they have made significant profits on the sales of Michael Olise, Joachim Andersen, Yannick Bolasie and Dwight Gayle. Assessing their current squad, Guehi is scarcely only one player who would have an array of suitors. Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta have all been linked with big-money moves, along with Guehi. Their recruitment has been sage.

Cut out the middle man

So what is to say that Liverpool should not take a leaf out of Palace's book? Rather than Guehi, there's a case to be made that they should instead pursue Diomande.

He is still only aged 21 so would be someone for the present and the future. Diomande already has more than 100 senior games under his belt. And while Guehi may want to arrive and play week in, week out, it is an easier case to make to Diomande to learn the Premier League requirements for a period and acclimatise. In addition, with Konate out of contract next summer and a potential exit looming, a berth could become vacant.

There have been suggestions that Sporting are holding out for the £69 million clause in Diomande's contract. However, as saw with the Ekitike deal, Liverpool have the adroitness to drive that fee down. Foreign clubs can also be more receptive to payments over a number of years rather than the funds up front.