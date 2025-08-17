Arne Slot with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool need to sign a new centre-back this summer.

With the new Premier League season on the horizon, Liverpool know that they are just one or two players away from assembling a squad capable of competing with the very best in Europe and the world.

It has already been a summer of fantastic business and there could yet still be more to come. While forward signings have stolen most of the headlines, a new centre-back could be Arne Slot’s greatest need of all.

Captain Virgil van Dijk is now 34 and had a rare off day against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. It would likely be smart to give the Netherlands international more opportunity to rest in less crucial games as the Reds aim to fight on all fronts, but as things stand Ibrahima Konate is the club’s only other fit senior centre-half. There is no guarantee that the Frenchman even stays, as he has reached an impasse with the club over a new contract and may be tempted by reported interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea. At least one, probably two, new centre-backs are a necessity.

Marc Guehi has been reported as Liverpool’s top centre-back target for some time and it is believed that the Crystal Palace captain is primed and ready to make the step up to an elite side challenging for the top trophies domestically and in Europe.

The 25-year-old has just a year left on his contract but the Eagles are reportedly driving a hard bargain, despite their need to sell if the player does not sign a new deal. Quoted prices range between £40m - £50m, which the Reds reportedly believe is too steep a price to pay considering Guehi’s contract situation. The champions may need to assess other options in case a deal cannot be struck.

Another option who Liverpool should consider is RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba. The 22-year-old has been touted as one of Europe’s top up-and-coming defenders for some years now, receiving his first call-up to the French senior side aged 20 and making a huge 27 appearances for the U21s. The former Lyon youth product has seen reported links with Manchester City in recent days, but there is still time for the Reds to hijack a deal and bring Lukeba to Anfield instead.

Lukeba could become Van Dijk successor in formidable new partnership

Lukeba could grow into the perfect successor for Van Dijk if he were brought into Anfield and given time to develop under Slot. A left-footed centre-back who naturally operates on the left side of a two, Lukeba could slot into Van Dijk’s position when the Dutchman eventually leaves the club. As a young player he would be unlikely to complain about being a rotation option behind Van Dijk and Konate as he grows accustomed to life with the Reds.

Previously compared to Eder Militao, Lukeba is blessed with explosive pace, strong defensive awareness and is a commanding presence at the back, in addition to possessing supreme passing ability and calmness in and out of possession. If he arrived at Anfield, he could become one half of a top-level defensive pairing once Van Dijk retires - as the Reds are also targeting 18-year-old Parma defender Giovanni Leoni. While he may not be ready to step into first-team action just yet, the Italian wonderkid is certainly one for the future.

Especially if Konate does stay and Liverpool are given the luxury of being able to future-proof, Lukeba could be the perfect signing for Slot this summer. Though he may cost slightly more than Guehi, he would command lower wages and create less of an instant selection dilemma for the Reds head coach. With one of the best Premier League defenders of all time to learn from in Van Dijk and a central defensive partner for the future set to arrive in Leoni, the heights which Lukeba could reach at Anfield are endless.