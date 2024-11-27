Liverpool’s perfect Champions League run continues after their win over Real Madrid.

Liverpool enjoyed yet another thrilling win under Arne Slot as they sent Real Madrid home empty-handed in their latest Champions League clash. It was a blockbuster affair between the two European heavyweights and missed penalties from both Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah kept the fans on their toes.

But in the end, it was the reigning champions who were left to rue their mistakes. Backed by a lively home crowd, Alexis Mac Allister opened up the scoring in the second half, followed by a Cody Gakpo bullet header to double the lead and put the game to bed. Sandwiched between the two goals, both sides squandered a penalty chance as Caoimhin Kelleher denied Mbappe, and Salah fired his effort wide of Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

The win at Anfield keeps the Reds at the top of the Champions League standings and they remain the only club yet to drop a single point as they cruise through their fixtures.

Some injury concerns were raised in the latter stages of the match when Conor Bradley went down with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by Joe Gomez. Ibrahima Konaté was also receiving treatment after the full-time whistle went.

After a clean sheet and his penalty save, Kelleher naturally earned top praise from those on pundit duty. Speaking on TNT Sports during the post-match analysis, Steve McManaman, Rio Ferdinand and Gareth Bale dissected the performances and Kelleher was showered with compliments.

“He’s not let Liverpool down at all. Alisson is obviously the number one but this guy comes in and it doesn’t look like there’s any difference really,” Ferdinand said. “That’s testament to his professionalism, when the lights are off he’s obviously working very hard and you get your rewards in moments like this.”

McManaman echoed the praise and extended it to other academy graduates on the pitch against Real Madrid, including Conor Bradley, who filled in for Trent Alexander-Arnold again as he prepares for a full return from injury.

“What I would say tonight as well, is that Liverpool had Caoimhin out there, Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones... Forget Trent, he was on the bench. They had three academy players out there today as well. So it’s not about just buying and bringing in big superstars from all over the world, they bring their own through. So that was a really proud achievement for Liverpool fans and the academy people.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday in another heavyweight clash against Manchester City, with a huge opportunity to put even more daylight between them and the reigning champions in their bid for the title.