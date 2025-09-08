Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz scored in Germany’s 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland but his performance was scrutinised.

Florian Wirtz produced a big moment for Germany in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Liverpool playmaker fired a fine free-kick as Julian Nagelsmann’s side earned a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in their Group A encounter. Germany had come under severe scrutiny after a 2-0 loss against Slovakia last week - their first World Cup qualifying defeat on the road in 48 matches.

Wirtz was one of the players whose place was questioned by the national media after joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million in the summer transfer window. He kept his berth in DFB’s starting line-up, though, and rounded off the win against Anfield team-mate Conor Bradley’s Northern Ireland when whipping home a 25-yard free-kick in the 72nd minute.

Wirtz’s early performances for Liverpool have come under the microscope given the transfer fee involved. Reds head coach Arne Slot is far from concerned as Wirtz is only in the formative stage of his time on Merseyside and is still adapting to the physicality and speed of the Premier League.

German media react to Wirtz’s performance

But despite rounding off Germany’s win, the media in the 22-year-old’s homeland were not fully convinced by his performance. Leading newspaper BILD handed Wirtz only a Grade 3 rating and said: “For a long time, as was the case during the Slovakia match, we wondered: Where has our magic foot from his Leverkusen days gone? But then he let it rip, hammering the dream free kick into the net to make it 3-1!”

Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung were more generous as they handed him a mark of 4 but claimed that Wirtz has ‘forgotten his joy of playing’ since moving to Liverpool. It said: “A home game for the Effzeh talent, born in the Cologne suburb of Pulheim, who rose to world-class status across the Rhine in Leverkusen. But also a home advantage? Not really. He seems to have forgotten his joy of playing in Liverpool. But not his free-kick skills in the 3-1 win, which boosted his rating.”

Süddeutscher Verlag did not give out a score but felt that Wirtz was trying too hard to make things happen. It commented: “His exceptional ball skills also brought occasional moments of joy to the Cologne crowd, but Florian Wirtz is currently having problems with his technique. Too often he seeks personal salvation in it when he wants to create something truly special with solo performances. Sometimes it borders on the need to make a name for himself. He then loses himself in stubborn dribbling instead of keeping the game flowing with a simple pass. Intended as a playmaker, but rarely identified as such. During the break, someone obviously gave him a few useful pointers, because in the second half, Wirtz was significantly more effective on the ball than before. His free kick to make it 3-1 (photo) should have at least as much of a soothing effect on his somewhat strained ego”

Neunzig agreed with other outlets that Wirtz struggled to impact the game other than his free-kick and dished out only a Grade 2. It said: “Had little impact on Germany's play in the first half. He mostly struggled against several opponents. He was denied by [Bailey] Peacock-Farrell from close range in the second half. He sealed the victory with a stunning free-kick in the 73rd minute.”

Der Spiegel added on Wirtz’s display: “At one point, a murmur went through the crowd when Wirtz pulled off a clever trick at the corner flag, sending an opponent running into empty space. It looked nice, but ultimately wasn't effective. And he didn't have enough of those moves. But he also improved significantly in the second half and rewarded himself with his free kick to make it 3-1.”