Liverpool saw a £35m deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi collapse on transfer deadline day

Liverpool had hoped to add more depth at centre-back this summer as they pursued a late deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international has previously been targeted by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur but those two clubs saw bids rejected in previous windows. This summer, Liverpool were the strongest contenders to sign him.

A £35m deal was agreed with Palace on deadline day as the Eagles were forced to accept a cut-price offer because of the player’s contract situation. He has just one season left on his deal at Selhurst Park and as things stand does not plan to pen fresh terms.

Liverpool’s defensive options until January

Liverpool are free to return for Guehi in January and could sign him for even less than £35m as he will only have six months left on his deal at that point. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are Arne Slot’s chief options at centre-back but Guehi’s arrival could have seen the England international usurp Konate.

The Frenchman is out of contract next summer and there may have been some long-term thinking from Slot in forming a partnership between Guehi and Van Dijk. Joe Gomez came on against Arsenal on Sunday to brilliant effect and will remain at Anfield after late interest from AC Milan and Brighton.

However, after Jarell Quansah moved to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m in the transfer window - the Reds are left with few back-up options when it comes to who can play at centre-back. They have signed Giovanni Leoni from Parma but he is still young and inexperienced but can be called upon if there is a defensive emergency.

Midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endō can also step up in the centre of defence if required.

Rhys Williams could be surprise choice as emergency centre-back

After winning the Premier League in 2019-20, Liverpool suffered a defensive crisis in the 2020-21 campaign. Virgil van Dijk sustained an ACL injury while several other players such as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip spent a good chunk of the season in the treatment room.

It led to Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips stepping up for the Reds in the heart of defence to help them secure a top-four spot.

“I messaged Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips because we wouldn’t be there without them," Jurgen Klopp said in May 2022 after Liverpool reached the Champions League final after Williams and Phillips helped them finish in the top four.

“I remember the final game of last season and they left the pitch with a bandage around the head, cuts on their faces, and that was really a symbol for the whole period. We went through on one leg, with one eye… it was incredible. It was such a tough season.”

Since that season, Williams has spent time out on various loans with the likes of Blackpool, Morecambe and Swansea City among others. He has just one year left on his deal at Anfield but has not secured a move away this summer.

Other transfer windows are still open, so an exit is possible but unlikely.

With Williams stepping up before when needed, he could be a surprise centre-back option for Slot if required. The Liverpool boss will hope it does not get to that point but it cannot be ruled out. With the club eyeing a move for Guehi, there is clearly a feeling that the Reds might lack depth at centre-back.

Williams has become a forgotten man at Liverpool as he has not made an appearance for the Reds since 2021. Phillips has left the club after joining West Brom for around £3m in the summer window.