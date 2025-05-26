Forgotten Liverpool player spotted on bus during Premier League trophy parade
Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade is well under way. Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked the streets across the city to celebrate the Reds’ 2024-25 achievement. The open-top bus left Allerton Maze around 2.30pm and is currently making a 15km journey into the city centre.
Arne Slot and his squad are revelling in the experience so far ahead of the crescendo along The Strand. Renowned DJ Calvin Harris is on the decks to provide the atmosphere, with the squad soaking up the moment.
Virgil van Dijk lifted the trophy aloft after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace yesterday. He’s leading the celebrations along with Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and Co.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been taking everything in as he prepares to leave his boyhood club to join Real Madrid.
And one member of Liverpool’s squad who is somewhat of a forgotten man is present, with Jayden Danns having been sighted on the bus. The striker made four appearances for the Reds in the first half of the season. One of his games was a substitute outing in a 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, while Danns recorded a goal and an assist in 4-0 triumph against Accrington Stanley in the Premier League.
The highly-rated 19-year-old signed a new contract before he was loaned to Sunderland at the end of the winter transfer window as Liverpool hoped to enhance his promising progress. It appeared a good move for Danns as he joined a club chasing promotion from the Championship.
However, Danns did not make an outing for the Black Cats as they sealed a return to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley. While having his medical at the Stadium of Light, it was discovered that Danns had a back problem. There was hope that the England youth international would be available for Sunderland at some stage - but his problem denied him that opportunity.
Still, the homegrown marksman is enjoying the moment and will be hoping to get his career back on track in the 2025-26 campaign. Should he be fit, Danns may join Slot’s squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore and Japan. But there is a chance that Liverpool look to find him another loan move to get him playing week in, week out.
