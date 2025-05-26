Liverpool are currently celebrating winning the Premier League title with an open-top bus parade around the city.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade is well under way. Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked the streets across the city to celebrate the Reds’ 2024-25 achievement. The open-top bus left Allerton Maze around 2.30pm and is currently making a 15km journey into the city centre.

Arne Slot and his squad are revelling in the experience so far ahead of the crescendo along The Strand. Renowned DJ Calvin Harris is on the decks to provide the atmosphere, with the squad soaking up the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virgil van Dijk lifted the trophy aloft after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace yesterday. He’s leading the celebrations along with Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and Co.

And one member of Liverpool’s squad who is somewhat of a forgotten man is present, with Jayden Danns having been sighted on the bus. The striker made four appearances for the Reds in the first half of the season. One of his games was a substitute outing in a 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, while Danns recorded a goal and an assist in 4-0 triumph against Accrington Stanley in the Premier League.

The highly-rated 19-year-old signed a new contract before he was loaned to Sunderland at the end of the winter transfer window as Liverpool hoped to enhance his promising progress. It appeared a good move for Danns as he joined a club chasing promotion from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Danns did not make an outing for the Black Cats as they sealed a return to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley. While having his medical at the Stadium of Light, it was discovered that Danns had a back problem. There was hope that the England youth international would be available for Sunderland at some stage - but his problem denied him that opportunity.

Still, the homegrown marksman is enjoying the moment and will be hoping to get his career back on track in the 2025-26 campaign. Should he be fit, Danns may join Slot’s squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore and Japan. But there is a chance that Liverpool look to find him another loan move to get him playing week in, week out.