Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton could be required for Premier League duty for the first time this season.

The Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield this afternoon (4.30pm) but have several injury concerns. Ruled out of the crunch encounter is goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring) and attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott (fractured foot).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But head coach Arne Slot confessed that Liverpool had some issues after the international break and a roll call was required after Friday’s training session. The club posted photos from the AXA Training Centre and it appeared that Federico Chiesa, who missed the previous two games, was not involved.

Kostas Tsimikas managed only eight minutes in Greece’s two matches and he also could not be spotted. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister jetted off to Argentina with an adductor issue he suffered in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The midfielder missed Argentina’s draw against Venezuela before managing just more than an hour in a thrashing of Bolivia.

Mac Allister could also not be sighted in training. However, the ex-Brighton man has posted on Instagram photos of himself promoting the Chelsea game, which is usually a clear hint that players will be involved.

However, should Slot be without Tsimikas and Chiesa then it will mean that Morton gets a chance on the bench. The midfielder has had to be patient this season, having spent the previous two campaigns on loan at respective Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. Morton made a brief substitute cameo in Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup while he has been an unused substitute in Champions League wins over AC Milan and Bologna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy product has also been in rampant form when he’s dropped down to the under-21s to get minutes under his belt, scoring three goals and one assist in three appearances.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without suspended duo Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana along with Omari Kellyman (hamstring). Reece James has been training all week, though and may be in line to return to the London side’s squad for the first time this campaign.