Liverpool are on the market for a new midfielder ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

Liverpool have enjoyed a near perfect start to their new chapter under Arne Slot, losing on just one occasion throughout all tournaments so far this season. The Reds lead the Premier League title race after a hard-fought win over Brighton, while both Manchester City and Arsenal were handed defeats.

Slot has inherited a powerful squad from Jurgen Klopp and their relatively quiet summer transfer window saw the bulk of the senior team remain at Anfield after his departure. However, recent transfer reports have suggested that Liverpool could be in for a busier 2025 in terms of buying and selling players.

While the main focus of last year’s summer window was on bringing in new midfielders, the Reds are still actively scouring the market for new options in their engine room. Recruiting a new defensive midfielder has been on the radar for a while now and prior to the 2024/25 season, Liverpool came close to signing Martín Zubimendi.

After ongoing talks, the 25-year-old opted to remain at his boyhood club. While Liverpool decided not to pursue another option, links have been emerging ahead of the January window as they keep an eye on other midfield targets.

According to Football Insider, a former Slot player is ‘interested in reuniting’ with the Dutch manager on Merseyside. Orkun Kökçü spent two years at Feyenoord under Slot and while the boss looks to strengthen his midfield, he will remember how well the 23-year-old performed under him.

Kökçü is currently tied down to Benfica until 2028, meaning a big transfer fee will likely be demanded if clubs do attempt to sign him. The report claims that it will take a ‘big fee’ to prise the Turkey international away from the Portuguese giants, as they are not interested in selling him at the moment.

However, should the opportunity present itself to make the move Liverpool, Kökçü would ‘be interested’ in taking it and linking back up with Slot at a new club. The Reds aren’t interested in signing players for the sake of it, so the right candidate would need to be selected, which is where Slot’s prior knowledge of Kökçü would come in.

Following his first pre-season, Slot made some changes in his engine room and it has been made clear that Wataru Endō is no longer the first choice No.6. Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up instead and is performing well in that position but Liverpool are still keen on bringing in a natural, confident defensive midfielder to fill the gap initially left by Fabinho last summer.