Arne Slot. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool could lose both Adrián and Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

Liverpool have a number of areas to explore when it comes to recruiting new players this transfer window. The main focus remains on their backline, as this season’s injury struggles plus the departure of Joël Matip has raised concerns over their defensive depth.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Liverpool’s attack too, with Mohamed Salah’s future still not yet decided. The Egyptian has just 12 months left on his contract and unless he signs a new deal or is sold on this summer, the Reds risk losing him for free in 2025. Other rumours have been swirling around the future of both Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez as well, leaving a lot of speculation ahead of Arne Slot’s tenure as manager.

Liverpool’s biggest worry this window though is arguably their options between the sticks. While Alisson is under contract until 2027 and there are no concrete links between him and other clubs, his back-up options both look as though they are headed for pastures new. Adrián is due to leave upon the expiration of his contract and Caoimhin Kelleher is eager to establish himself as a first choice goalkeeper, which has linked him to a summer exit.

If both shot-stoppers leave Anfield in the coming months, Slot will have no senior back-up options to Alisson. Liverpool are scouring the market for a new deputy to the Brazilian and Dutch outlet De Telegraaf has linked Liverpool with someone their new manager is very familiar with.

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has caught the attention of both Liverpool and Arsenal and is reportedly ‘high on the shortlist’ of options both clubs have in mind. The Gunners are looking for a back-up to David Raya, who is expected to make a permanent move to the Emirates from Brentford following his successful loan spell.

Liverpool’s interest in Bijlow emerged prior to Slot becoming Klopp’s replacement. The Dutch report claims that the Reds had been monitoring the 26-year-old last year and had sent scouts to watch the Dutchman in action during Feyenoord’s Champions League fixtures against Lazio, Atletico Madrid and Celtic to get a ‘good impression’ of him.

Arsenal reportedly want to make a decision on Bijlow in the coming weeks as he is being considered as a ‘very serious option’. If Liverpool are keen on the shot-stopper they must act fast over their Premier League title rivals. Both the Reds and the Gunners will be pushing to make important, impactful signings this summer, having both lost out on the 2023/24 title to Manchester City.