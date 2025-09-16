Liverpool have been tipped by several to win the Champions League this season. | Getty Images

Liverpool will get their Champions League campaign underway this week.

Liverpool will play their first Champions League match of the season when they host Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

After being knocked out in the round of 16 last time, the Reds will be determined go further in the competition.

As reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool are among the favourites being discussed by professionals as we wait for Europe’s elite action to get underway.

Will Liverpool win the Champions League this season?

Given their rich history in the tournament, Liverpool are not often easily ruled out when it comes to discussing who will lift the trophy.

The road to Budapest gets underway this week and pundits have named their favourites to go the distance. After a record-breaking transfer window and a Premier League title in Arne Slot’s maiden season, Liverpool are a popular choice among BBC Sport personnel.

“My pick to win it are Liverpool, purely on the basis of the huge strengthening they have carried out this summer. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are two high-class players who are Champions League-ready,” said chief football writer Phil McNulty.

Record signing Isak remains a big talking point as the world waits to see him in action for his new club. Both senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel and former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger have also backed Liverpool while mentioning the threat of Isak.

“Four wins from four in the Premier League and they haven't even nearly hit top gear yet. Oh, and Isak is waiting in the wings. Arne Slot's side are the team to beat,” Mokbel said.

“Their squad depth is excellent, the quality was already there and now they have got Isak up front as well,” Hitzlsperger echoed.

Italian football expert Nicky Bandini has also backed Liverpool, tipping Isak, Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to be the difference when the team needs it.

Theo Walcott backs Arsenal to win Champions League

Barcelona, Real Madrid and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain were also mentioned by the likes of England Lionesses legend Steph Houghton, former Scotland international Pat Nevin and Champions League analyst Stephen Warnock.

However, ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott has faith in his old side to win the men’s tournament for the first time, thanks to their summer transfer business.

“I am not just saying this because I am Arsenal, but I do feel that if they had someone like Viktor Gyokeres in the PSG semi-final they lost last season, then they would have won it,” the 36-year-old said.

“When you create danger and put a ball into certain areas, Gyokeres is going to be there. He is that kind of old school centre-forward that is going to make a difference for them in a lot of games this season. Arsenal are not going to draw as many games in the Premier League, and he is so equipped for the Champions League knockout ties as well.

“Add that to the personnel that Arsenal already have, and how strong they are defensively, and that's why I am backing them to win it.”

