Former Dutch star tips Liverpool move for £42m-rated defender

The highly-rated defender could be available this summer.

Ajax’s Jurrien Timber has been backed for a move to Liverpool this summer by former Inter Milana and Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder.

The Dutch defender is highly rated and has been previously linked with a move to Manchester United as recently as last summer, when he was backed to follow Erik Ten Hag to Old Trafford.

His current deal expires in 2025 and the media in Holland believe the potential move could cost ‘crazy money’ if it goes ahead.

Sneijder, speaking on Veronica Offside, claimed that there will be a big squad exodus this summer at the Dutch club following a rare title-less season after they finished third place, some 13 points off the winners Feyenoord.

“There may be eight or nine players that Ajax will have to say goodbye to. But you also have to fill that up with quality, if you want to rejoin very quickly. I think they will do that in a different way with the youth.”

Also commenting was former Everton midfielder Andy van der Meijde, who also backed a move for Timber this summer, as well as their key players.

“Álvarez will leave for forty million, Kudus for thirty million and Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money. Then you can start building again.”

A report from April of this year claimed Timber’s girlfriend had been searching for homes in Liverpool but it’s unclear if Liverpool will move for a centre back given all the latest reports have focused on moves for midfielders.

If he were to join, he could provide back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back or play alongside national teammate Virgil Van Dijk in the heart of defence - and his ball-playing abilities are extremely impressive as he ranks within the highest percentiles of centre-backs in Europe for a lot of key statistics of a modern ball-playing defender.

The 21-year-old has already featured 15 times for his country and was part of Louis Van Gaal’s squad at the 2022 World Cup and has amassed 119 games for Ajax since breaking through in 2020.

