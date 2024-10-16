Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Barry has worked with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as England manager has been confirmed.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich supremo will officially succeeded Gareth Southgate, who left his post following the Three Lions’ loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July. Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, will have a remit of ending England’s near 60-year wait to win a major trophy.

Lee Carsley has been serving as interim boss and will take charge of both Nations League games next month before Tuchel is handed the reins in January. And assisting the German will be Anthony Barry.

The 38-year-old was born in Liverpool and grew up as a fan of the Reds - although he played for Everton. Barry came through the youth ranks at Goodison Park but departed in 2004 without making a first-team appearance. The midfielder went on to have a lengthy career with the likes of Coventry City, Fleetwood Town, Wrexham and Accrington Stanley.

But it’s been in the realm of coaching where Barry has excelled. Starting at Wigan Athletic, he was taken to Chelsea by then-manager Frank Lampard and was then kept on by Tuchel after he took charge in January 2021. The pair reunited when Tuchel was appointed Bayern boss in April 2023. Barry, a set-piece specialist, has most recently been working with Portugal alongside Roberto Martinez.

Following his arrival as England assistant, Barry said: “For any Englishman in football, working with the national team is the pinnacle and I didn’t hesitate when Thomas asked me to come and join him again. I know what a great place St. George’s Park is and how much of an advantage it gives our England teams, and the support it gives to coaches.

“This squad is very talented and have done so much to bring the country together, I look forward to meeting and working with them on this exciting project.”