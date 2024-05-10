Arne Slot is set to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool youth coach and Salford City manager Karl Robinson has admitted he is worried about Arne Slot’s impending Anfield arrival.

Slot is poised to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat when the German departs after more than eight-and-a-half years in his role. Klopp has transformed the Reds during his tenure, ensuring their return to the summit of the European elite and winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Slot will arrive on Merseyside as a relative unknown to the layman. His coaching career has been exclusively in the Netherlands, winning the Eredivisie and KNBV Cup with Feyenoord.

And Robinson, speaking on talkSPORT, is concerned about Slot but is hoping Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk - who both have a year left on their respective deals - remain at the club to make the transition as smooth as possible.

The ex-Charlton, MK Dons and Oxford boss replied when asked if he’s happy with Slot: “No, I'm not. That for me is a worry but as a fan, I give every manager an opportunity to succeed and I hope he does that.

“We are at this moment in time, at the mercy of one of the greatest teams we have seen in Man City. We're not that far off but they're so great and Arsenal this season have been outstanding. The [Liverpool] team isn't that far are so you're inheriting a very good football team with young players who are getting better.

“It's that bit of stardust, the senior ones like Salah and van Dijk and you hope they stay.”

On van Dijk and Salah, Robinson said: “They're two of the five players in the Premier League who are world class. To put one over the other is impossible because who could argue with the numbers of Salah and who could argue with the pure class of van Dijk at the back.