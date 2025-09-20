Former Liverpool FC Women's manager and two-time WSL winner Matt Beard dies aged 47
Former Liverpool FC Women’s manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47.
The Roehampton-born coach had a long managerial career in the women’s game, first taking charge of Millwall Lionesses in 2008 and then moving to Chelsea Ladies in 2009.
He first joined Liverpool in 2012 and spent three years on Merseyside before joining Boston Breakers in the United States. He returned to England to coach West Ham United Women in 2018 and was then interim boss at Bristol City.
He returned to Liverpool in 2021 and left his post back in February. He joined Burnley in June but resigned his position in August.
A club statement from Liverpool said: “Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.
“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.
“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”
It added: “He parted company with LFC Women in February, following a significant contribution to the club’s development and many memorable moments and achievements during his multiple tenures. Rest in peace, Matt.”
Beard managed over 350 games and won the FA Women’s Super League title with Liverpool in 2012-13 and 2013-14. He also won the FA Women’s Championship with Liverpool in 2021-22 as he guided the club back into the top flight.
He was named FA WSL Manager of the Season in 2013 and in 2024. In 2024, he guided Liverpool to a fourth-place finish.