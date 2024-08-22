Former Liverpool man finds surprise new club at the age of 31

Andre Wisdom speaks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool signed the defender as a youngster back in 2008

Former Liverpool right-back Andre Wisdom has been snapped up by Derry City. He has found himself a new home in the League of Ireland Premier Division and has joined them on a short-term basis until the end of their season in November.

The Reds signed the player back in 2008 after he started his career at Bradford City as a youngster. He then progressed up through the academy ranks at Anfield and was a regular for the Merseyside outfit at various different youth levels.

Liverpool handed Wisdom, who is now 31-years-old, his first-team debut in 2012 under Brendan Rodgers in a Europa League clash against Young Boys. He went on to make a further 21 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal, as well as having loan spells away in the Football League at Derby County, West Brom and Norwich City to get some experience under his belt.

He left permanently in 2017 for Derby and spent four years with the Rams. He has most recenlty been playing in non-league for Warrington Town but cut ties with them earlier this summer.

Wisdom has explained why he has now moved over to Ireland to join Derry and has said, as per the Derry Journal: "I've been asked the question, 'Why Derry?' and my reply is, why not? I talked to the manager. We had a good, lengthy, honest conversation - not that I needed selling to - but I was sold at that point. He told me how the team is working and how he wants it to work and progress, the competitions that we are in and what we are trying to achieve.

"Playing with Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Jamie Carragher, (Daniel) Sturridge, (Raheem) Sterling, Countinho, Firmino was a great experience. You learn things, especially against the attacking lads because in training there were some darks days playing against players of that high quality and intensity and seeing some of the things those lads can do.

"You download a lot of information. Hopefully it has steered me well and I think it has with the career that I've had but the lads are always getting quicker, faster, stronger these days. There are some young kids out there that are coming through but I'm just willing to give everything once I step out into the football pitch."

On what Derry supporters can expect from him, he said: "They can expect 100 per cent every time they see me, whether that is on the pitch or off it. I'm pretty straight forward. If I'm having a bad game I won't stop running; if I'm having a great game I probably won't run as much (laughing). But no, it will be honest hard work. I know where I come from so that is what you get from me.

"I was grateful for the opportunity and I'm glad that the manager has put his trust in me. Trophies would mean a lot obviously for the club and for the fans and for the people of the city so if I can add value to the squad and compete, hopefully we can bring something good back to the club in the form of trophies and medals because football is all about winning. You can progress, you can play well but the results are the only thing that matter so hopefully we can get it over the line."