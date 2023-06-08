Former Liverpool midfielder sends Alexis Mac Allister 36-word tribute

The former midfielder passed on his best to the most recent Liverpool signing.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana wrote a classy farewell message for his former teammate Alexis Mac Allister following the completion of his move to Brighton.

The Reds completed a £35m deal for the midfielder - which could rise to £55m - in what their first signing of the summer. More are expected to follow in midfield with the likes of Nice’s Khephran Thruam and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone both heavily linked, but this signing has certainly been a strong start for Jurgen Klopp - especially considering the window doesn’t officially open until June 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lallana, who currently is still a squad player at Brighton, played alongside Mac Allister from 2020 right until the end of last season. The 35-year-old played 178 times for Liverpool after joining from Southampton in 2014 where he scored and assisted 22 goals each over the course of his time at the club.

With strong connections to both clubs, and the player, he opted to send a strong farewell message on his Instagram, such is the modern way, bidding farewell to the newly-arrived star. It read: “Elite attitude, massive contribution and a superb person. Gutted to see you go but been a privilege to play alongside you. Brighton will have plans for what comes next. Good luck with your new adventure! #YNWA”