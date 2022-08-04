Former Liverpool star makes Kevin De Bruyne admission amid Mo Salah claim

Glen Johnson has weighed in on the debate over the best players in the Premier League heading into the new season.

Glen Johnson has made a Kevin De Bruyne admission when discussing the upcoming title race.

Liverpool came up just short in their bid to win the Premier League title last season, falling just short to Manchester City.

This time around, the Reds will be desperate to go one better, but they will go up against a City side now armed with one of the best strikers in the world in Erling Haaland.

Liverpool have answered that signing with a big-money capture of their own, with Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica on a club-record deal, and the Uruguayan scored against City in the Community Shield last weekend.

But up until now, there is only one contender for the best forward in the Premier League, or at least according to former Red Johnson.

“I think Diaz is top class. Mo Salah is probably the best striker in the league at the moment, or as of last year,” he told Betway as part of their Red or Blue segment with Richard Dunne.

Johnson did go on to concede that the best player in the Premier League is not a Liverpool player, however.

The former full-back believes De Bruyne stands out from the rest in the top flight currently.

“It pains me to say it, but it’s got to be De Bruyne for me...even now watching him play, there’s nothing he can’t do,” he added.

The winger's value to Liverpool was displayed last month when the Anfield outfit handed him a bumper new contract to keep him at the club.

“He works his socks off, technically, he’s incredible...He’s a super intelligent footballer.”

It will be interesting to see if both of those claims remain true over the course of the coming season, particularly when it comes to Salah, given the signings of Haaland and Nunez.