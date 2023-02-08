The Dutchman is goalless in six games despite his stunning form in Holland.

Liverpool’s January signing Cody Gakpo has struggled since making the move from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutchman is goalless in six games despite his stunning form in Holland, which saw him post 30 goal contributions this term, before his move to Anfield.

His dip in form has come at the worst possible time as Liverpool languish in 10th place in the league and Jurgen Klopp’s men have also crashed out of both domestic cups as reigning champions.

Former Red Jason McAteer spoke out on the forward last week, claiming the 23-year-old ‘looked lost’ amidst his, and Liverpool’s, poor form.

“Gakpo is still trying to find his feet,” said McAteer. “He looks a little bit lost, for me.” He told beIN Sports.

Perhaps he was seen as a unecessary sigining given the club already has Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for the central positions.

Meawhile, Gakpo’s former manager at PSV, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has revealed that the forward wanted to join Manchester United, who were also in for the forward, but Virgil van Dijk changed his mind.

Former United striker Van Nistelrooy told a press conference: “Gakpo’s dream move was Manchester United, he was in contact with Ten Hag since August. I also wanted him to join United - not just because it’s my club and I love them, but also because they are better than Liverpool and offer a lot more potential to their players.