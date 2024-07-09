Former Atletico Madrid man in discussions to join Liverpool after summer exit
John Heitinga is in talks with Liverpool about joining Arne Slot’s coaching staff.
The Reds’ backroom has been left with a dearth of numbers after Jurgen Klopp’s exit as manager at the end of last season. Assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Kraweitz along with elite development coach Vitor Matos also departed Anfield.
New head coach Slot has brought his trusted right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff with him from Feyenoord Ruben Peeters as lead physical performance coach. In addition, Fabian Otte replaces John Achterberg as goalkeeping coach, while with Slot revealed two announcements are close when speaking at his first press conference.
Heitinga is well-known on Merseyside yet it’s from his time at Everton. The former defender spent five years at the Toffees between 2009-2014 and won Player of the Season in the 2011-12 campaign.
Heitinga also represented Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Fulham and Hertha Berlin in his playing days. He had a brief spell as Ajax manager before joining David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham United last summer. The Hammers reached the Europa League quarter-finals and finished ninth in the Premier League. But Moyes’ contract was not renewed and Heitinga departed along with his ex-Everton manager.
Now he has been approached to move link-up with fellow Dutchman Slot at Anfield. Heitinga told De Telegraaf: "I am in talks with Liverpool. All I can say now is that I have been approached and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in discussion."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.