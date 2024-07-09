Johnny Heitinga. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Arne Slot is interested in adding the former Everton, West Ham and Fulham defender to his coaching staff.

John Heitinga is in talks with Liverpool about joining Arne Slot’s coaching staff.

The Reds’ backroom has been left with a dearth of numbers after Jurgen Klopp’s exit as manager at the end of last season. Assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Kraweitz along with elite development coach Vitor Matos also departed Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New head coach Slot has brought his trusted right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff with him from Feyenoord Ruben Peeters as lead physical performance coach. In addition, Fabian Otte replaces John Achterberg as goalkeeping coach, while with Slot revealed two announcements are close when speaking at his first press conference.

Heitinga is well-known on Merseyside yet it’s from his time at Everton. The former defender spent five years at the Toffees between 2009-2014 and won Player of the Season in the 2011-12 campaign.

Heitinga also represented Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Fulham and Hertha Berlin in his playing days. He had a brief spell as Ajax manager before joining David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham United last summer. The Hammers reached the Europa League quarter-finals and finished ninth in the Premier League. But Moyes’ contract was not renewed and Heitinga departed along with his ex-Everton manager.