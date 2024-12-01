Four changes as Darwin Nunez benched - Liverpool team to face Man City confirmed

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Man City in the Premier League at Anfield confirmed.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has made four changes for Liverpool’s huge showdown against Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Reds, who top the table, have the opportunity to move 11 points clear of the current champions should they deliver a triumph. But if the home outfit fall to defeat by Pep Guardiola’s City, the gap will be slashed to five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool head into the encounter on the back of a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) both suffered late injuries and have been ruled out. Slot has opted to start Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence in place of Konate. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold comes back from his own hamstring issue to replace Bradley at right-back.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai returns to the No.10 role with Curtis Jones making way. In addition, Cody Gakpo - who scored off the bench against Madrid - is handed a start with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Salah; Diaz.

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Quansah, Morton, Nyoni.