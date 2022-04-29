Four exciting signings Jurgen Klopp could seal after extending Liverpool contract

Jurgen Klopp has committed his future to Liverpool having putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2026.

Liverpool fans probably thought that things couldn't get any better this season.

Not even 24 hours after the Reds put one foot in the door of a third Champions League final in five seasons with a comfortable 2-0 win over Villarreal - continuing their charge of an unprecedented quadruple - the best news of the campaign was delivered.

Not many Kopites had expected it - but welcomed with the utmost relish.

Jurgen Klopp has extended his Anfield contract until the summer of 2026.

Having openly admitted he expected to depart when his previous deal was due to expire in two years' time, certainly the decision came as a welcome surprise.

Now the planning will be in earnest to keep Liverpool at the pinnacle of European football.

Since arriving on Merseyside in 2015, Klopp's recruitment has been pivotal.

Bringing the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker are why the Reds have re-established themselves among the elite, winning the Champions League and Premier League.

But there's no time for standing still and players who'll continue the improvement will already be identified by Klopp and Fenway Sports Group.

Here are four players who've been heavily linked.

Fabio Carvalho

Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Let's start with the obvious one, shall we?

It's hardly a secret that Carvalho is on his way to Anfield this summer.

The attacking midfielder's switch from Fulham on January transfer deadline day broke down at the 11th hour.

Still, that hasn't stopped Carvalho continue his hurtling form for the Cottagers this season. In total, he's scored 10 goals and seven assists to help Marco Silva's side seal return to the Premier League.

Carvalho has admitted talk over a move to the Reds did impact him somewhat but he'll be glad that he'll be leaving Craven Cottage with no regrets and promotion under his belt.

Out of contract this summer, Liverpool are expected to pay a compensation fee that could rise to £7.5 million for the teenager.

Jude Bellingham

If there's one position Kopites would like to see strengthened, as things stand, then it is central midfield.

In fairness, it's not like Liverpool lack quality or options already. Far from it.

But evolution is required. James Milner's out of contract at the end of the season, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's respective deals expire in the summer of 2023.

The clamour for Bellingham to be prised from Borussia Dortmund has gone on for some time and will only continue.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in world football, having already made a staggering 87 appearances for Dortmund.

Granted, he wouldn't be cheap.

And the imminent departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City this summer may mean the German outfit are reluctant to allow another key player to leave in the same transfer window.

But if Klopp did ever want to make a move for Bellingham in the future, his almost impeccable recruitment record means that he'd likely be backed by FSG.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Talk of a potential swoop for the Monaco midfielder has intensified markedly of late.

According to reports in France, Liverpool have already made contact with Tschouameni's representatives about a potential move.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid, and is in demand, with Monaco wanting €60 million.

This season, the holding midfielder has played 47 times and is set to be part of France's squad when they bid to retain their World Cup title later this year.

Again, Liverpool may not be in the market for an additional midfielder this summer given Carvalho is on his way.

However, Tchouameni is admired by Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy.

Darwin Nunez

The striker certainly left Liverpool fans purring after they got a glimpse of him first-hand last month.

Nunez caused the Reds plenty of problems in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final, scoring two goals.

The Uruguay international has bagged 33 times in 39 appearances this season.

Reports in Nunez's native country suggest that Klopp's already agreed to sign the 22-year-old.