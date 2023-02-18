Four Leeds United players ruled out of Everton clash - and another four doubtful

Leeds United team news ahead of the clash against Everton.

Leeds United have confirmed that Pascal Struijk will return to the squad for the clash against Everton at Goodison Park today (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees play host to the Whites in what is a crucial game for both sides in the Premier League relegation battle. Everton are 18th but a win will see them leapfrog Leeds, who are one point and one place ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be absent again in what is a blow for Sean Dyche's side, while James Garner, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend will again be missing.

For Leeds, Struijk will return after missing the 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week due to concussion protocol. The defender has made 22 appearances this season.

But the managerless Whites, who'll again have caretaker boss Michael Skubala in the dugout, could be without players.

Captain Liam Cooper and centre-midfielder Marc Roca are both doubtful and will undergo late assessments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skubala said: "Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go and not far and we could maybe see them on Saturday.

"But we don't want to be taking any risks with any players and I definitely don't want to at this moment. They (Cooper and Roca) are a couple who could be back."

Leeds will definitely be without £21 million summer signing Luis Sinisterra. The winger has scored four goals for the Elland Road club but is still troubled with a muscle issue.

"From the first game, he took a bit of a pulled muscle," said Skubala. "Again, he's one of those who is on his way back. He's a bit further from Liam and Marc, but he's progressing nicely."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rodrigo remains absent for around another month with a foot issue while Leeds stalwarts Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (thigh) are also out.