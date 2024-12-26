Four Liverpool players could miss West Ham clash because of Premier League rule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have four players who will be walking a suspension tightrope when they face Leicester City.

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield tonight aiming to take another step closer to being crowned Premier League champions.

Head coach Arne Slot will experience his first Boxing Day fixture of his football career and will be determined to deliver supporters a late Christmas gift. There will be a buoyant atmosphere in L4 - as there has been for the entire season. Liverpool’s position in the table is unexpected but the silverware is now theirs to lose being four points clear at the summit with a game in hand.

But it’s not just the top-flight crown that Liverpool are fighting for. They are top of the Champions League standings and are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. The fixture schedule is relentless and Slot will have to utilise his squad to its maximum.

As things stand, only Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are on the sidelines with injury. Liverpool will hope they do not lose any more of their troops in the upcoming period. But at they host struggling Leicester, four players head into the game walking a disciplinary tightrope. Premier League rules state that anyone who picks up five yellow cards in the opening 19 fixtures must serve a one-game ban.

Ryan Gravenberch has been close to a suspension for the past two games after he was booked in a 3-3 draw at Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez collected his fourth caution in a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

And during the enthralling 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, two more of Slot’s squad moved on to four bookings. Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo went into the referee’s notebook and must be somewhat cautious against Leicester. Konate is also on four yellow cards but will be absent for the clash. Alexis Mac Allister is on five bookings and missed the Fulham draw because of suspension. Any player who reached 10 cautions before and including Liverpool’s 32nd fixture will have to serve a two-game ban.