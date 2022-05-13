Fabinho is the only player who will be injur for Liverpool against Chelsea so Jurgen Klopp will have to omit three outfield players and goalkeeper from his squad.

It's the solitary trophy Jurgen Klopp hasn't managed to get his hands on as Liverpool manager.

But the German has the chance to claim a maiden FA Cup - and eighth in the Reds' history - at Wembley on Saturday.

Liverpool face Chelsea as they look to win the historic competition for the first time since 2006 and it’s a repeat of the 2012 showpiece.

Klopp's men are gunning for their second piece of silverware of the campaign amid their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Carabao Cup is already adorning the Anfield trophy cabinet after the Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties following a goalless draw in February.

Now another tight clash is expected between the Premier League heavyweights, who sit second and third in the table.

Liverpool head into the encounter following a 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa, while Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win at Leeds United earlier this week.

Klopp's squad is looking fairly healthy for the meeting against Thomas Tuchel's men.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 27, 2022

The only confirmed absentee is Fabinho, who suffered a hamstring injury against Villa.

The midfielder is now in a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on 28 May.

The Reds did welcome back Roberto Firmino to the bench in the victory over Villa, though.

The Brazil international had missed the previous six games - and is certain to be involved at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson was handed a rest but will also return to the squad.

The Scotland international will likely start ahead of Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Decisions to make

Given the plethora of options Klopp has at his disposal, it means that three Liverpool players - along with third-choice goalkeeper Adrian - will suffer Wembley disappointment and have to watch from the stands.

Both sides are permitted nine substitutes on the bench, meaning heartbreaking news will be delivered.

For the Carabao Cup final, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez were the unlucky ones to miss out.

However, both appear in line to be involved.

Jones started against Villa, with Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson given a breather, and grew into the game.

There's a chance he could keep his berth in the engine room due to Fabinho being sidelined.

What's more, Gomez has been more involved of late after a difficult first half of the season. The Carabao Cup final was the last time the defender was left out of Klopp's squad.

Harvey Elliott was not supposed to be involved when the Reds won the Carabao Cup.

The teenager was a late call-up to the squad, though, Thiago Alcantara suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up. Elliott would go on to come off the bench and score in the 11-10 shootout win.

Things have been difficult for Elliott of late, however.

The attacking midfielder hasn't made an appearance since the FA Cup quarter-final victory at Nottingham Forest on 20 March.

Elliott has also failed to be included in a Premier League squad since Brighton on 12 March and has made two outings for the under-23s.

Harvey Elliott celebrates with a red flare after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup triumph. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must have been bracing himself to be excluded from another Liverpool squad before Fabinho's injury.

However, the chances of him returning to the bench have improved somewhat.

Like Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn't made a Reds appearance since the win at Forest.

The only time Oxlade-Chamberlain has subsequently been among the substitutes has been in the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals when 23-man match-day squads are permitted.

But if Klopp believes he needs an additional centre-midfield option then he will select between Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Spare a thought for Takumi Minamino. The Japan international has scored three goals in four FA Cup outings this season and played a key part in Liverpool's journey to Wembley.

But you have to go back to the 2-0 win at Arsenal when Minamino last made a league squad, while he was given a 27-minute cameo against Forest.

The other player who's frequently found himself on the periphery this season is Divock Origi.

The striker is a cult hero at Anfield and has registered a remarkable six goals and four assists in 17 games this term and featured on the bench for six of the previous seven matches.

But with Firmino now back fit, Origi could find himself out of the fold given Klopp's attacking choices.