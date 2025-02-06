Liverpool team news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

It's a decision that Arne Slot has admitted will be the most difficult.

It's not who features at left-back between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as Liverpool aim to reach Wembley yet again. Nor is it whether Caoimhin Kelleher has to sit out in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg despite helping the Reds win the competition twice in the past three seasons.

As Liverpool aim to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Tottenham Hotspur, Slot's most challenging call for Slot will instead be who has to watch the showdown knowing they will play no part on the night.

Slot’s stance

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only squad member set to be unavailable because of injury. Even his issue isn't serious, with the Reds vice-captain already in individual training after coming off in last weekend's 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

As a result, Liverpool have 23 senior players in contention to face Spurs - and can select just 20. Nine substitutes are permitted like in the Premier League and FA Cup, although Slot would like to see the rule be brought in line with UEFA.

"I don't understand why we don't go to 23 in this country because this country plays the most games everywhere around the world and we only have 20 players that we can take to the games," said head coach Slot at his pre-match press conference.

"Since it is the rule over here that is probably going to be the most difficult decision I have to make – not the first XI, but to leave someone out that worked so hard on a daily basis, that wants to be involved in the game as well. Not even taking him to the game, that's the hardest decision for me to make."

Decisions to make

In truth, it is a luxury for Slot to have so many players available. How Spurs counterpart Ange Postecoglou will envy the Liverpool chief's situation given the lengthy injury list on North London.

To start, third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros will be surplus to requirements. The Czech-born stopper impressed when he was given a chance in the Carabao Cup fourth-round win at Brighton.

Tyler Morton is another who will already be expecting to be uninvolved. The midfielder has played only five times this season, with three coming in the competition. Morton was linked with a deadline-day exit to Middlesbrough but their offer fell well short. And while James McConnell was kept at Anfield to provide cover and competition, having attracted loan interest from the second tier, he’s also likely to miss out.

The other decision Slot makes will be intriguing. Surveying the options, it is between three players - Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Federico Chiesa. Both Gomez and Chiesa were omitted from the squad against Bournemouth. Gomez has recovered from a hamstring injury while Chiesa playing his first 90 minutes in the 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last week.

Gomez is capable of playing at right-back so could be the natural replacement for Alexander-Arnold. But with Liverpool needing to turn around the tie, Slot could look to load up his forward players so Chiesa could be recalled. There is the possibility of leaving out Quansah, though. Gomez can cover both the right-hand side of defence and centrally. It would be harsh on Quansah, however, considering he has started all four Carabao Cup games so far.

Slot will take no relish from having to inform the unlucky players who will not feature. Not one bit. But it is part and parcel of being a manager.