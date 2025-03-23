A look at the Liverpool potential team for next season if the transfer rumours are true,

It is set to be a busy summer for Liverpool. Despite the Reds zeroing in on being crowned Premier League champions, significant squad chances are expected. Recent results have proven the case.

Elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and a 2-1 loss against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final have shown their are flaws in the current set-up. It makes Arne Slot’s achievement of guiding Liverpool some 12 points clear at the summit of the table even more remarkable in his first season after succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

Given that just £10 million was spent on Federico Chiesa in his maiden campaign, Slot will likely be handed funds to bolster his squad for the 2025-26 season. And with the current term pausing for the international break, we’ve decided to have a bit of fun and put together what Liverpool’s dream XI could look like for next campaign.

Two new full-backs

GK - Alisson Becker

Giorgi Mamardashvili is arriving from Valencia on 1 July and it could be a tight battle for the No.1 spot. But Alisson remains the best in the world according to Slot - and that suggests that the Brazilian will keep his spot between the posts.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

It is starting to feel like there is an inevitability that Trent Alexander-Arnold will depart on a free transfer to Real Madrid. A list of targets will need to be drawn up to replace such a creative force and Frimpong has been linked. He's already a Bundesliga winner with Bayer Leverkusen and spent much of his childhood growing up in Manchester. With a reported £33 million release clause, he could be the one to compete with Conor Bradley.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international has been imperious for much of the season. Perhaps more rotation is needed next term but Konate is still on an upward trajectory.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There still remains uncertainty that Liverpool's captain will leave on a free transfer. Slot very much wants his leader to stay and so do all fans. Van Dijk has scarcely looked like his form will drop despite being aged 33 and the Reds will surely come to an agreement.

LB - Milos Kerkez

The left-hand side of defence has needed strengthening for a significant period. Kerkez's flying performances for Bournemouth have had Kopites purring and he's someone on Liverpool's radar. The Cherries are said to want £40 million for the Hungary international, although Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly wanted by the south-coast side so could be used as a makeweight.

Midfield bolstered

CM - Carlos Baleba

The past few results have perhaps underlined that Liverpool require more in the engine room next season. Baleba has been immense for a Brighton outfit pushing for Champions League qualification. However, he would not be cheap given the sales the Seagulls have made in recent seasons - at least £70 million has been suggested - and could be less of a priority in terms of the position.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Holland international's form has dropped off in recent weeks but that is understandable as he's exerted so much energy throughout the season. In the first half of the campaign, Gravenberch was one of the top-performing midfielders in Europe and has a big future ahead aged 22. He could also play slightly further forward.

AM - Alexis Mac Allister

Slot is a huge admirer of the World Cup winner. Mac Allister has proven so flexible in terms of his position but mainly featured in a double-pivot. However, freeing him up in more of an advanced role where he thrived for Brighton before his move to Anfield.

Isak eyed

RW - Mo Salah

Some will be scratching their heads how Liverpool’s talisman has not penned a new deal after plundering 32 goals and 22 assists this campaign. There could be a game of brinkmanship going on between Salah and the Reds’ powerbrokers. But where else does the winger move to - and who do Liverpool replace him with? A compromise must be reached.

ST - Alexander Isak

There is going to be a battle for centre-forwards in the summer - and the Newcastle star will be one in demand. Isak has been in outstanding form for the Magpies this term and displayed his class when bagging his 23rd goal of the season against Liverpool at Wembley. He won’t be cheap, with Newcastle reportedly wanting at least £100 million - but the Sweden international might be worth the price. The fee could also be offset somewhat by a potential sale of Darwin Nunez.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have missed the 24-year-old’s presence in recent weeks. Gakpo has been struggling with an ankle injury and has not looked fit when coming off the bench. But having netted 16 goals, he is still the Reds’ second-top scorer and proven a handful off the left. Many supporters have him ahead of Luis Diaz, whose future is also somewhat precarious.