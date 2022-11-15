Liverpool takeover state of play as FSG put the club up for sale.

The World Cup begins in a matter of days - but there’s one main topic that dominates the headlines when it comes to all things Anfield.

Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group, which came as a surprise to plenty when news first emerged.

But, indeed, FSG are seeking additional investment, while they are open to a full takeover. Since then, there have been several parties linked with purchasing the Reds, with a reported £4 billion price tag put on the club.

We take a look at those who could well still be interested if reports are true, as well as those who have ruled themselves out of the race.

Possible - Dubai International Capital

According to Arabian Business, investors in Dubai could be eyeing a move for the Reds.

The group reportedly has $13 billion worth of managed assets, according to research conducted by the University of Greenwich.

In 2014, former Dubai International Capital chairman Sameer al-Ansari admitted the group was keen to buy Liverpool in 2007 before Hicks and Gillett's takeover.

He told Arabian Business: “At the time Liverpool, the financials, were reasonably good and the brand of the club was enormous and we felt that with the changes that was coming in TV rights and sponsorship and stadium naming rights there was a tremendous investment opportunity. We could have done it at $360 million. I would have done it.”

Ruled out - Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Britain's richest person has been heavily linked with two Premier League takeovers this year. Firstly, Ricketts was in the fray to take over at Chelsea before a Todd Boehly-led consortium won the race.

Then Ricketts openly admitted he was interested in purchasing Manchester United from the Glazier family.

However, Ricketts has publicly declared that he will not be in the running to buy Liverpool. A spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Our position has developed since the summer and we are now focusing our efforts in Nice and raising our ambitions for the club to make them into a top tier club in France to compete with PSG.

“This would represent much better value for our investment than buying one of the top tier Premier League clubs.”

Possible - Steve Ballmer

The former Microsoft CEO has been rumoured to be one who could complete a possible takeover.

Ballmer is the ninth richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and owns the NBA team the Los Angeles Clippers. He was voted the NBA's best owner in 2020.

Liverpool are said to be in talks with a US-based buyer over a £2.7 billion purchase.

Ruled out - The Ricketts family

Another party who expressed interest in buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

The Ricketts family own Major League Baseball team the Chicago Cubs. However, NBC Sports confirmed that a spokesperson for the family that they won't be in the race to take over at Liverpool.

Reporter David Kaplan wrote on Twitter: “I just spoke to a Ricketts family spokesman who tells me âthe Ricketts family will NOT be bidding on the Liverpool soccer team which recently went up for sale.”

Still possible - Stephen Pagliuca

Another American businessman who's rumoured to be a potential suitor.

Pagliuca was previously in the race to buy Chelsea and even flew to London for face-to-face talks - but was told by US merchant bank, Raine Group, who oversaw the sale process, that he did not make the final cut.

Pagliuca is no stranger to owning sports teams. He is the co-owner of NBA giants the Boston Celtic, as well as having a 55% stake in Serie A outfit Atalanta United.

Very unlikely - Conor McGregor

Liverpool hadn't long been known to be on the market before the former two-weight UFC champion expressed his interest.

McGregor claimed that he had thrown his hat into the ring and had 'requested information'.

However, the Irishman has a reported net worth of £135 million, which is well shy of what would be required to purchase Liverpool.

Mukesh Ambani - unclear

On Saturday evening, The Mirror reported that the 65-year-old was weighing up a bid for Liverpool.

Ambani is the 10th richest man in the world, according to Forbes, with a fortune estimated at $90 billion.