Everton lost the Merseyside derby 2-0 and are now two points adrift of Premier League safety.

Frank Lampard reckons Anthony Gordon should have won Everton a penalty against Liverpool. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Frank Lampard hit out at the decision not to award Everton a penalty in their Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

The Toffees were defeated 2-0 at Anfield and are now two points adrift of Premier League safety.

Andy Robertson and Divock Origi were on target for the Reds in the second half as they moved back within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

However, Everton had a claim for a spot-kick to equalise turned down when the game was goalless.

Anthony Gordon went down in the box under pressure from Joel Matip - but referee Stuart Atwell wasn't interested.

Lampard was adamant the Toffees should have had a chance to break the deadlock.

The Everton boss said: “It's a penalty in the second half for us. I don't think you get them here.

“If it's Mo Salah at their end, he gets a a penalty. I'm not trying to create a conflict here, it's just the reality of football sometimes.

“Maybe I've played at clubs when we're in the top reaches of the league, the crowd is behind them and you get them or you dont.