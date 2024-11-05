Liverpool stormed to a 4-0 win over Xabi Alonso’s side in the Champions League.

Liverpool extended their unbeaten streak and perfect run in the Champions League on Tuesday with a dominant 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds welcomed Anfield icon Xabi Alonso back to his old stomping ground but it will be an occasion to forget for his players.

Liverpool were initially made to work for their lead after a goalless first hour of action. After a delightful chipped goal from Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo fired a bullet header past Lukas Hradecky from a pinpoint Mohamed Salah cross.

After doubling their lead, Liverpool cruised through the gears and put the game to bed with a clinical display in attack. Díaz was rewarded for his performance with his first hat-trick in red, showing off his threat as a No.9.

Thanks to their comfortable performance, the Reds top the Champions League standings with 12 points. Their convincing display in front of goal earned them a lot of praise post-match as the Amazon Prime Video pundits dissected the performance.

Both Díaz and Gakpo were heavily praised, with another Liverpool icon in Luis García playfully suggesting that Liverpool ‘have found their new No.9’ in the Colombian.

The topic of Liverpool’s soon-to-be free agents also came up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah are all approaching the end of their contracts and the topic of trio’s future continues to be discussed within the media.

Following the match, Frank Lampard stressed how he would personally be looking to tie Salah down for as long as possible.

“This is not a problem for tonight but if they’re going to lose Salah, Van Dijk and Trent, that is a possible derail to this Liverpool machine. There’s no doubt about that. So they have to look at it and and go, ‘what is the bigger picture?’ They will maybe want to keep Salah, for me, you would always try to keep him. But when you have other players now developing alongside that, then you can possibly see a future if you don’t have him.”

Clarence Seedorf followed up: “I would try to keep my experienced players as long as I can. We have seen so many times clubs like Man United, AC Milan giving away that experience too early. It’s just great for the younger players to have these guys around, even if you would play a little bit less in the future. It’s still such a value added for others to develop without adding pressure on their shoulders.”

In the Premier League, Liverpool top the tower with 25 points from a possible 30. Their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest and 2-2 draw to Arsenal mark the only times the Reds have dropped points in all competitions this season.

Their latest outing saw Gakpo and Salah spark a crucial comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion, with two goals in two minutes. The two forwards unpicked the Seagulls’ early opener to ensure another win at Anfield. Next up for Slot and co in the Premier League will be a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday.