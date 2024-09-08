Free agent linked with Liverpool transfer has 'no plans' to move to Turkey
Liverpool have made an impressive start to the 2024/25 Premier League season. Their new manager Arne Slot has made a positive impression since switching to Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp.
He has won his first three fixtures in charge against Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United without conceding a goal. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club…
Defender latest
Newcastle United will ‘pursue’ a deal for Liverpool-linked Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January after missing out on him in the summer, according to a report by Football Insider. The Eagles will face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back in the future and the same source have recently claimed the player is on the Reds’ radar.
Guehi, who is 24-years-old, has been on the books at Selhurst Park since 2021 and has made 115 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals. Prior to moving to South London, he rose up through the academy ranks at Chelsea and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away in the Championship at Swansea City to get some experience under his belt.
Free agent latest
Reported Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has ‘no plans’ to move to Turkey anytime soon, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X. The midfielder remains available following his exit from Juventus at the end of last season.
The France international has a big decision to make on where he wants to go next and is weighing up his options. He isn’t interested in joining a team in the Turkish Super Lig though.
Rabiot has been on the Reds’ watchlist, according to Gazette Dello Sport, and remains an option for Slot if he wants to add more bodies into his squad. However, it remains to be seen at this stage whether the Merseyside outfit will make a move for him.
