Free agent linked with Liverpool transfer has 'no plans' to move to Turkey

Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool news and rumours as they prepare for their next Premier League game

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have made an impressive start to the 2024/25 Premier League season. Their new manager Arne Slot has made a positive impression since switching to Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp.

He has won his first three fixtures in charge against Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United without conceding a goal. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender latest

Newcastle United will ‘pursue’ a deal for Liverpool-linked Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January after missing out on him in the summer, according to a report by Football Insider. The Eagles will face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back in the future and the same source have recently claimed the player is on the Reds’ radar.

Guehi, who is 24-years-old, has been on the books at Selhurst Park since 2021 and has made 115 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals. Prior to moving to South London, he rose up through the academy ranks at Chelsea and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away in the Championship at Swansea City to get some experience under his belt.

Free agent latest

Reported Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has ‘no plans’ to move to Turkey anytime soon, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X. The midfielder remains available following his exit from Juventus at the end of last season.

The France international has a big decision to make on where he wants to go next and is weighing up his options. He isn’t interested in joining a team in the Turkish Super Lig though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rabiot has been on the Reds’ watchlist, according to Gazette Dello Sport, and remains an option for Slot if he wants to add more bodies into his squad. However, it remains to be seen at this stage whether the Merseyside outfit will make a move for him.