Free agent 'offered' to Premier League clubs following Liverpool departure

Fulham, Wolves and AFC Bournemouth are all ‘considering’ a move for Joel Matip following his Liverpool exit, according to HITC Sport. The report claims the centre-back could be ‘offered’ a route back into the Premier League by one of the trio but has also held talks with clubs in Germany and France.

The Reds made the decision to part company with the defender at the end of last season. His contract at Anfield officially expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

Liverpool signed Matip in 2016 and he ended up being a great player for the Merseyside outfit. The 33-year-old now has a big decision to make on where to go next.

He made 211 games for the Reds in all competitions under their former boss Jurgen Klopp, 14 of which came last season. The ex-Cameroon international, who made 27 caps, chipped in with 11 goals from the back.

Klopp was full of praise for him earlier this year when it was announced that he would be leaving as well: “In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.

“Joel’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don’t think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.”

Matip won the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League during his time at Liverpool. Prior to his move there, he had spells at Bochum and Schalke.

After leaving the Reds, he said: “It has been eight wonderful years here in Liverpool. I was allowed to be part of an exciting history with a great coach and an astonishing team in an extraordinary club. We have achieved great titles and have the best fans in the world.

“I am full of gratitude for the wonderful time I was able to experience with these unique people supporting the club and the fans who love Liverpool FC. My wife and I have felt welcomed and supported from day one and together with the kids we had the best imaginable time here. We will always keep it in special memories.”

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 at home by Nottingham Forest last weekend in the league and that was their first loss of this term. They bounced back with a 3-1 away win at the San Siro against AC Milan on Tuesday night in the Champions League though.